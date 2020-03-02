DZS to Move Headquarters and Create a New Engineering Center of Excellence in Plano, Texas

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or the "Company" or “DZS”), the leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, will be shifting its headquarters, which is currently in Oakland, California, to Plano, Texas. Concurrently, the Company will be creating a new U.S.-based Engineering Center of Excellence in Plano, focused on 5G, software defined access (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and next generation fiber access.



“While we will continue to have a presence in Silicon Valley, this move marks an important evolution in our company’s history,” said Yung Kim, CEO of DZS. “The Dallas Metroplex has a strong pool of world-class engineering talent who are leading innovation in advanced communications technologies – especially in many of the most exciting fields of next generation wireless and network abstraction and virtualization. We are excited to leverage the resources that this area has to offer as we strive for new levels of agility and efficiency in delivering leading-edge solutions to our customers.”

DZS anticipates that this move will provide a variety of near-term benefits to the Company, including access to a unique pool of communications and software engineers, opportunities for reductions in the Company’s fixed operating expenses, and facilitated access due to proximity to key customers in the Americas.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. Over 900 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 80 countries globally rely on DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing based in the USA and Germany, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, and value-added partners engaged locally, the expertise and resources of DZS are uniquely positioned to bring world-class solutions to service providers, operators, and enterprises who are ready to aggressively deploy next generation technologies, transform their businesses, and compete to win.

