Cannabix Technologies Makes Significant Breakthrough in FAIMS Technology Development

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace reports that a significant technological development has been achieved with its FAIMS- (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) marijuana breathalyzer prototype. Cannabix scientists have been characterizing the device for several months to increase resolving power and sensitivity. The Company is pleased to report that the Beta 3.1 FAIMS device has achieved ion-resolving levels that enable the isolation of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) in human breath and suppress background compounds effectively. With human subject breath testing performed up to 90 minutes after smoking marijuana and nicotine cigarettes, the Cannabix FAIMS device was able to selectively isolate THC or nicotine and suppress unwanted background volatile organic compounds. In addition, metabolites for both cannabis and nicotine were detected. Subject testing up to 90 minutes after smoking was accomplished using only a few breath samples from the test subject. The characterization work and recent developments were conducted using a bench version of the Beta 3.1 FAIMS device coupled to mass spectrometer for validation. A number of factors including FAIMS cell geometry, flow optimization and ion-focusing techniques have contributed to this latest development.



“I’m impressed with the progress that has been made by the Cannabix team in the development of this newest version; the sensitivity and selectivity is impressive. I look forward to continued collaborations between UF and Cannabix to advance FAIMS detection,” says Dr. Richard Yost, Cannabix Scientific Advisor.

“We are very excited about our recent results on being able to consistently resolve THC and other analytes from breath. It is hard to overstate the significance of these achievements in atmospheric conditions (without vacuum). These key steps will result in a new type of device that the analytical and diagnostic fields have been seeking for breath analysis,” says Dr. Raj Attariwala, Chief Scientific Officer.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

