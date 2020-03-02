Lenders One Announces Member, Preferred Provider and Capital Markets Growth at Its March Summit

The cooperative also adds new members to its Board of Directors and Advisory Council

Lenders One has welcomed the addition of 17 new members since October 2019. The cooperative most recently added two notable preferred providers and three capital markets providers and conducted two Executive Roundtable events. The events were held in Denver, CO and Nashville, TN where member company executives took part in programming allowing them to delve into strategy and leadership development while also gaining new insight into the current state of the industry. Additionally, Lenders One is looking forward to launching its new Lenders One Basecamp event. Lenders One Basecamp will bring attendees the best of the Lenders One Summits in a one-day educational format allowing for a unique activity and time to network with peers at a concluding reception. The first event will take place in New York City in June with a focus on capital markets and the second event will take place in Fort Worth, TX in December with a focus on technology.

New preferred providers:

Top of Mind. A leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry. Absolute Logic . A national leader in cybersecurity and cyber-compliance, servicing financial service firms throughout the United States and abroad.





New capital markets providers: PollyEx . A mortgage technology company creating a modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem through its next-gen loan trading exchange and pricing engine.

Spring EQ . A home equity mortgage lender whose goal is to make home equity lending fast and easy with a unique product offering and proprietary platform. Data Solutions . Automated production reporting and access to data insight products, such as anonymized peer benchmarking and analysis.



Further strengthening the Lenders One® Cooperative, Lenders One welcomes Jon Gwin, COO of American Financial, Inc., to its Board of Directors and Jason Stenger, SVP, National Director of Operations for Movement Mortgage, and Taylor Stork, COO of Developer’s Mortgage Company, to its Advisory Council. In addition, Rob Finter takes on the role of Regional Director for Lenders One focused on the California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington markets. Prior to joining the cooperative, Rob was Senior Correspondent Account Executive with ARC Home, LLC.

“We are thrilled with the tremendous growth that we have seen over the past year across all areas of the cooperative,” said Brian A. Simon, President, Lenders One. “We have a number of active projects in the pipeline that have been developed to continue to help our members create efficiencies and become even more profitable despite the industry challenges facing mortgage lenders today. Looking ahead, 2020 will be yet another year of new opportunities and we are excited for what is to come.”

