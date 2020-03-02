Energy Focus Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, March 19 at 11 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in advanced LED lighting technologies, will announce its quarterly results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019, premarket on Thursday, March 19 and host a conference call at 11 a.m. the same day to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and year-end.



You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1-877-451-6152 or international 1-201-389-0879, and referencing the conference ID# 13699827.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138339 . The webcast will be available at this link through April 2, 2020. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website at investors.energyfocus.com .

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free original LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com .

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR

Cameron Donahue

646-536-7331

ir@energyfocus.com



