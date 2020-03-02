MEET AXTRIA® AT EYEFORPHARMA BARCELONA 2020 – WHERE PHARMA COMES TO LIFE!

Axtria CEO, a pioneer in the field of data analytics and decision support software for the life sciences industry, to keynote at eyeforpharma Barcelona 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is delighted to announce its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at eyeforpharma Barcelona 2020. The conference will take place from Tuesday, March 31 to Thursday, April 2 at the International Barcelona Convention Center. In its 18th year, the eyeforpharma Barcelona conference is recognized as the biggest commercial pharma event with more than 2,000 pharma pioneers and health innovators.

Axtria’s team of industry professionals will be attending and participating in several key conference activities including a thought-provoking keynote presented by Axtria’s CEO and Co-Founder Jassi Chadha. A visionary and expert in the area of data analytics for the life sciences industry, Jassi was selected to present a keynote on March 31. Jassi’s keynote “Winning with Purpose: Why the Most Important Ingredient in Future Blockbusters is not a Molecule” will inspire attendees to stay true to their calling. As a pioneer in data analytics, Jassi will examine the importance of having a comprehensive understanding of your patients and how you can make significant improvements in engaging and gathering insights.

Recently selected as a Business of the Year by NJBIZ Journal, Axtria is enabling new possibilities by standardizing the complete journey from data to analytics to operations. Exhibiting this year in the Chill ‘n Charge Zone, Axtria leaders will be available to present the company’s expanding, next-gen cloud portfolio – Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria DataMAx™, and Axtria InsightsMAx™.

There will be ample opportunity to meet Axtria’s leaders. Attendees are encouraged to connect with them to discuss their challenges and learn about the company’s offerings. The Axtria team will be attending the informative presentations, as well as engaging in the discussions across all aspects of life sciences innovations. Stop in and meet the Axtria team at the Chill ‘N Charge zone on the exhibition floor to have a one-on-one discussion focused on how data-driven decisions can help with your continued success. Book a meeting now - https://www.axtria.com/eye-for-pharma/.

About eyeforpharma

eyeforpharma is a hub for senior-level pharma executives, patient advocacy groups, and other health experts to exchange ideas and stay up to date with shifting trends and practices within the pharmaceutical industry. eyeforpharma provides industry-focused commentary, events, reports, and other valuable expert-driven content. With 2,000+ attendees, eyeforpharma Barcelona 2020 is the 18th edition of the annual event and is one of the world's largest commercial pharma summit.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations.

For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

