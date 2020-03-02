TeraRecon awarded two AI platform patents

New Intellectual Property Protects Advancements in Downstream Interoperability and Improves User Experience

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced visualization technology innovator TeraRecon has been awarded two first-of-its-kind technology patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. These patents protect technologies central to how healthcare providers will consume, integrate and adopt artificial intelligence algorithms into their medical imaging interpretation workflows.



Encompassing several innovations related to diagnostic medical image interpretation and AI platform capabilities, the TeraRecon patents protect the underlying capabilities of the company’s commercially-available AI interoperability platform, EnvoyAI™ and the Northstar™ AI Results Explorer. Physicians are able to maintain full control of AI results through the now protected “Accept, Reject or Adjust” capabilities. The awarded patents also protect AI interoperability features including tracking and storing of AI results and physician preferences for continuous improvements to the user experience and for sharing to downstream health systems.

Jeff Sorenson, CEO, TeraRecon said: “Prioritizing physician control over AI findings is key to garnering trust and achieving wide-spread clinical adoption. These platform patents cover a wide and important range of image interpretation use cases, validating TeraRecon as the standard-bearer for interactive AI-driven radiology interpretation technology.”

Applicable to PACS, clinical reporting and diagnostic reporting workflows, the full range of protected ideas and additional disclosures made in these TeraRecon AI patents can be accessed here .

TeraRecon’s end-to-end AI ecosystem, including the Northstar AI Results Explorer, AI interoperability platform, EnvoyAI and iNtuition™ advanced visualization solutions, will be on display at the upcoming events:

Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2020 Annual Meeting March 9-13 in Orlando, Florida (Booth #1413)

European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2020 Annual Meeting March 11-15 in Vienna, Austria (Booth #X5-544)



About TeraRecon ( www.terarecon.com ) TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization and artificial intelligence solutions. Its flagship product, iNtuition, consistently leads the advanced visualization category of the industry’s leading independent technology analysts. The company continues to innovate ahead of customer demand and has most recently developed new sophisticated healthcare-focused artificial intelligence platform solutions unlike any in the world today. TeraRecon’s EnvoyAI platform received a prestigious best of industry award from Aunt Minnie in 2018. TeraRecon’s Northstar AI Results Explorer is the first and only enterprise-wide solution capable of delivering AI imaging insights directly and interactively into the systems clinicians use every day. As a company with a 20-year history of innovation, TeraRecon’s mission is to continuously redefine medical advanced visualization, and leverage artificial intelligence to improve patient care.

Press Inquiries US: 1-650-372-1100 | info@terarecon.com



