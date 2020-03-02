Where Food Comes From, Inc. Launches PoultryCARE™ Sustainability Standard

/EIN News/ -- CASTLE ROCK, Colo., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced the launch of PoultryCARE™, an innovative new sustainability standard for the poultry industry. For more information, go to wfcfcare.com.



PoultryCARE is the poultry industry’s most comprehensive third-party verified sustainability program. It will be administered by WFCF’s IMI Global division, utilizing reviewers and auditors with extensive experience in poultry production.

Certification to the PoultryCARE Standard is achieved following on-farm evaluations by IMI Global auditors who focus on three specific pillars:

Animal Husbandry: Care and wellbeing policies and practices; biosecurity and emergency preparedness protocols; employee and grower animal care training; poultry handling and transport; animal health protocols; and environmental and housing conditions.

Environmental Stewardship: Land and water resources; greenhouse gas emissions; animal productivity; energy reduction; waste management; and long-term strategy.

People and Community: Safe working environment; fair compensation and treatment; growth and development opportunities; business and succession planning; and local community support.

“Sustainability is critical to the future of the poultry industry. PoultryCARE offers integrators metrics, by means of third-party certification, to provide assurance to consumers of their sustainability practices,” said Kelly Crymble, Regional Manager and Customer Verification Specialist at IMI Global.

Consumers who purchase CARE Certified poultry products will know that the chickens and turkeys they are consuming have been verified to exacting sustainability standards. Producers that enroll in the PoultryCARE program will demonstrate to consumers their commitment to assuring a sustainable future for poultry production.

The launch of PoultryCARE follows the recent rollout of WFCF’s BeefCARE™ and DairyCARE™ Standards. WFCF’s goal is to establish its CARE sustainability Standards as the gold standard throughout the food supply chain.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov .

Company Contact:

Jennifer Moore

Marketing Coordinator

jmoore@wherefoodcomesfrom.com

Phone: 720-893-7324

Toll-free: 866-395-5883

www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com

Investor Contact:

Jay Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

303-880-9000

jay@pfeifferhigh.com



