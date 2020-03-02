Ruling party's agenda prioritises state reforms

Moçamedes, ANGOLA, March 2 - The intensification of political and economic reforms taking place in the country is among the priorities of the ruling MPLA party's Political Agenda for 2020, a document that synthesises the main actions of this political organisation for the present year.,

The said agenda include actions turned to the mobilisation of the society, implementation of programmes to support the productive sector, diversification of exports and substitution of imports.

The document – which was ratified last Thursday at a meeting of the MPLA Politburo’s Secretariat – outlines initiatives that aim at the consolidation of national reconciliation and unity, as well as support for the national reconciliation plan, including the paying of tribute to the victims of the politico-military conflicts that had hit the country.

The 2020 Political agenda of the MPLA was presented last Saturday to militants and the public in general in the south-western Namibe Province, at a ceremony chaired by the party’s vice president, Luísa Damião.

The MPLA vice president reminded the militants about the challenges the party must brace itself for in the coming months, with highlight on the promotion of good governance for the reinforcement of internal cohesion.

She insisted on the topic by stressing the need for rigorous and transparent management in the implementation of the party’s electoral strategy for the coming local elections, with focus on the complete approval of the legislative package for this type of poll, which will happen in the country for the first time.

The party leader called the attention of members towards the principle of inclusion, as well as the importance of promoting and backing the ongoing fight against corruption, nepotism, impunity and influence peddling.

