Inspirage Acquires Vertical Edge Consulting Group

Combined offering provides unprecedented ability to deliver end-to-end transformational Oracle ERP Cloud implementation services worldwide

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirage, an award-winning provider of Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management implementation services announced today that they have completed their acquisition of Vertical Edge Consulting Group, a leading full-service Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence(BI) consulting firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



With this acquisition, Inspirage strengthens their ability to help companies implement a full suite of Oracle ERP Cloud applications. Leading industry analyst firms, such as Gartner, consider Inspirage to be a leader in the Cloud application marketplace based on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. This acquisition further strengthens Inspirage’s position as a leader in Oracle ERP Cloud and enhances their ability to provide clients with unparalleled strategic advisory in finance, enterprise performance management and end-to-end integrated supply chain, in addition to providing technology and management consulting services.

“The Vertical Edge Consulting Group acquisition represents our commitment to providing the highest quality end-to-end Oracle ERP Cloud implementation services and further strengthens our services provided to the CFO office,” said Inspirage CEO, Srini Subramanian. “United by a common vision to make our clients successful and our exclusive focus on Oracle technologies, Vertical Edge was the natural choice as we looked to grow our EPM practice. We have been admirers of Vertical Edge’s capabilities in providing top notch Oracle EPM and Business Intelligence services for some time, and are pleased to welcome them to our team.”

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Inspirage family,” said John Conlee, Founder and CEO of Vertical Edge Consulting Group. “This significant milestone will extend our capabilities and provide major growth opportunities through expanded services and offerings to our clients to help them realize their world class finance initiatives. As part of the Inspirage team, we look forward to the global expansion of our core EPM and Analytics services and making available complete functional Oracle solutions for Vertical Edge’s 140+ customers while continuing our focus to transform their businesses to the cloud.”

Inspirage was recognized with the 2019 Oracle Excellence Cloud ERPM – Global Specialized Partner of the Year award for their outstanding accomplishments in driving customer success, accelerating innovation, and helping clients migrate to the cloud successfully. This acquisition represents Inspirage’s continued investment in delivering the highest level of professional services to their clients.

About Inspirage

Inspirage is the integrated supply chain specialist firm solving business critical challenges from design to delivery. The company delivers end-to-end consulting and implementation solutions that link Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) with Cloud Premier status and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has global presence with offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.

About Vertical Edge

Vertical Edge Consulting Group is a full-service Oracle Enterprise Performance Management / Business Intelligence and IT Advisory consulting firm with offices in Tampa, FL, Indianapolis, IN, Minneapolis, MN and Mason, OH. As an Oracle Platinum Partner, the firm specializes in solving fragmented and complex reporting and business analysis issues through the design and implementation of technology solutions that integrate strategic, operational, and financial data to optimize enterprise-wide performance.

For Further PR Information, Contact: Celeste White, Inspirage 855-517-4250



