A Collaboration That Counts: Vera Bradley Partners With New Hope Girls to Launch Limited-Edition Collection on International Women’s Day

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, is proud to continue their partnership with New Hope Girls, a for women, by women non-profit charitable organization based in the Dominican Republic, by creating its second limited-edition handbag collection in honor of International Women’s Day, March 8, 2020.

The New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection will feature three styles – a tote bag, zip pouch and hobo bag – designed and sewn by New Hope Girls’ artisans, in a pattern inspired by the tropical and floral sensibility of the Caribbean, created exclusively for the partnership. Proceeds from the collection will support the non-profit’s purpose of providing refuge for girls and jobs for women, as well as education, housing, meals and everything in between.

“We exist to help raise up and empower women,” said Joy Reyes, executive director of New Hope Girls. “We first launched on International Women’s Day in 2011 with two women sharing one pedal machine, and with the help of Vera Bradley, have created jobs for 14 women and touched the lives of more than 120 girls. We’re beyond grateful for their shared passion and continued support to grow and bless our mission and purpose for years to come.”

Vera Bradley has championed New Hope Girls since 2016, when the Company designed a fully-equipped workshop with self-sustaining industrial sewing machines and transformed the community room into a welcoming and sacred space. Additionally, Vera Bradley has offered ongoing business mentoring and assisted in training the women with sewing and designing techniques to improve their craft and help them grow as artisans and individuals.

“Empowering women and providing them with new opportunities has always been of utmost importance for Vera Bradley, which is why this cause is close to our hearts,” said Stephanie Scheele, chief marketing officer of Vera Bradley. “Last year, the New Hope Girls styles sold out within an hour of being released, allowing us to immediately give light and life to women and girls in need. We are truly honored to continue our partnership and bring awareness to such an amazing organization.”

The New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection will be available in Vera Bradley stores and online beginning March 8. For more information, please visit verabradley.com and newhopegirls.co.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT NEW HOPE GIRLS

New Hope Girls is a non-profit organization that provides jobs for vulnerable women and refuge for girls rescued out of the darkest places in the Dominican Republic. Women sew and create beautiful bags in the New Hope Girls workshop, with 100% of the net proceeds supporting the New Hope Girls safe house. The organization’s mission is to “create a place of light and life for girls and women from dark and difficult places, restoring identity and purpose for the future.” For more information about New Hope Girls, visit www.newhopegirls.co or follow at @newhope.girls on Instagram and New Hope Girls on Facebook.

