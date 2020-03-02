ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|24-Feb-20
|76,660
|270.11
|20,706,506.11
|25-Feb-20
|61,836
|269.27
|16,650,443.06
|26-Feb-20
|52,068
|262.88
|13,687,864.42
|27-Feb-20
|79,670
|257.30
|20,499,466.25
|28-Feb-20
|67,275
|245.20
|16,496,022.41
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
