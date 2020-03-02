Merck Foundation announces the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019 to break Infertility Stigma

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019.

The awards were initiated with the aim to recognize and appreciate African Journalists who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples with that aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President Merck More Than a Mother emphasized “We are delighted to announce the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019. We received a good response, in form of several entries from the journalists across Africa. Thus, the Merck More Than a Mother Committee decided to create three Groups of Awards so that we could equally encourage talented and passionate media representatives across the continent. Moreover, we decided to create and announce Special Awards to encourage young African emergent media talents”.

The three groups are:

1. French Speaking African Countries

2. Southern African Countries

3. East African Countries

“I congratulate all the winners and appreciate their valuable contribution in sensitizing the African communities about infertility stigma. I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues of infertility and stigma attached to it. It can also help raise awareness about male infertility and infertility prevention in Africa” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Here is the list of Award Winners:

French Speaking African Countries:

Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money Richard TAMONE Guinea Print Le Standard USD 500 Aimée NSHIMIRIMANA Burundi Radio Iindépendent Journalist USD 500 Makan Soumaoro Guinea Radio - USD 500 Jane Labous Senegal Film Freelancer USD 500 Fatou Fadiga Guinea Film House Media RTG USD 500

Special Award Winners:

Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money Schola Bigaranya Burundi Radio RADIO TELEVISION NATIONALE DU BURUNDI USD 200 DUSHIME Ornella Burundi Radio Destiny FM Radio USD 200 MAHEBURWA Gaspard Burundi Radio Radio TV Buntu USD 200 Divine Irakoze Burundi Radio USD 200 Raphaël BIGIRIMANA Burundi Online National Radio Television USD 200 Espérance NDAYISENGA Burundi Online Radio Télévision Nationale du Burundi USD 200

Southern African Countries:

Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money Abel Dzobo Zimbabwe Multimedia HELA TV USD 500 Regina Kalinde Zambia Multimedia Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation USD 500 John Manzongo Zimbabwe Online The Herald newspaper USD 500 Memory Kutengule Malawi Online Malawi News Agency USD 500 Mugugunye Moses Chigwa Zimbabwe Print The Standard USD 500 Jessie Ngoma -Simengwa Zambia Print Times of Zambia USD 500 Tashie masawi Zimbabwe Radio ZBC radio station Classic 263 USD 500 Charles Chindongo Malawi Radio Malawi Broadcasting Corporation USD 500

Special Award Winners:

Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money Patrick Musira Zimbabwe Print Afro News USD 200 Roselyne Sachiti Zimbabwe Print The Herald USD 200 Takudzwa Chihambakwe Zimbabwe Print Zimpapers Group USD 200 Rutendo Makuti Zimbabwe Radio ZBC Radio USD 200 Grace Nyenyezi Khombe Malawi Radio Zodiak Broadcasting Station USD 200

East African Countries:

Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money Kelvin Kamau Ngendo Kenya Print Standard Media Group USD 500 Gloria Aradi Kenya Print The Standard Media Group USD 500 Zahra Namuli Ssentongo Uganda Multimedia NBS Television USD 500 Namusoke Magezi Uganda Online - USD 500 VERONICA ROMWALD MREMA Tanzania Online MTANZANIA Newspaper USD 500 Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga Kenya Multimedia Citizen TV, Royal Media Services USD 500 Dorcas Wangira Kenya Multimedia Citizen TV, Royal Media Services USD 500

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2020.

The entries have been called from three groups:

English Speaking African Countries French Speaking African Countries Portuguese Speaking African Countries

Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 15th June 2020.

How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via email to mystory@merckmorethanamother.com.

Sending multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

For more details on Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards, please visit: http://bit.ly/2uOH4hg

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard: Facebook: bit.ly/2MmUl3p Twitter: bit.ly/2NDqHLR YouTube: bit.ly/318obQe Instagram: bit.ly/2MtCKsu Flicker: bit.ly/2P7AICN Website: Merck-Foundation.com

About ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ campaign: “Merck More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With “Merck More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility on all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of “Merck More Than a Mother” are:

H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The First Lady of Burundi H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADO, The First Lady of Niger H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The First Lady of Guinea Conakry H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria H.E. HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia H.E FATIMA MAADA, The First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The First Lady of Malawi H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, The First Lady of Zambia H.E. SYLVIA BONGO ONDIMBA, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. KEÏTA AMINATA MAIGA, The First Lady of Mali H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe H.E. SYLVIA BONGO ONDIMBA, The First Lady of The Gabon H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique

Merck Foundation is making history in many African countries where they never had fertility specialists or specialized fertility clinics before ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ intervention, to train the first fertility specialists such as; in Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Niger, Chad, Guinea, Ethiopia and Uganda.

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

‘Merck More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards

‘Merck More than a Mother’ Film Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), Facebook (bit.ly/347DsTd), Twitter (bit.ly/2REHwaK), Instagram (bit.ly/2t3E0fX), YouTube (bit.ly/2E05GVg) and Flicker (bit.ly/2RJjWtH).

About Merck: Merck (www.MerckGroup.com) is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 52,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.