HC2 Holdings Completes Sale of Global Marine Group

NEW YORK, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that a subsidiary of Global Marine Holdings, LLC, in which HC2 holds an approximate 73% equity interest, has completed the sale of 100% of Global Marine Group (“GMG”) to an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC. The sale of GMG excludes the previously announced sale of GMG’s 49% joint venture with Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited (“HMN”).

After repayment of pension and debt obligations at GMG, along with other customary closing adjustments and transaction fees, HC2 received net proceeds of $99 million from the sale. The net proceeds will be used to repay HC2’s $15 million secured revolving line of credit and redeem approximately $77 million of HC2’s 11.5% Senior Secured Notes (the “11.5% Notes”) due 2021 at a redemption price of 104.5% of the principal amount, in addition to the elimination of the pension liability and the $66 million of GMG vessel indebtedness from the consolidated balance sheet.

The previously announced sale process of GMG’s 49% joint venture with HMN remains ongoing and is still expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Upon closing of the joint venture sale and subject to customary purchase price adjustments, approximately $85 million of proceeds, net of transaction fees and taxes, will be paid (of which HC2 will be entitled to approximately 73%), in exchange for the 30% interest, with the remaining 19% interest held by an indirect subsidiary of HC2 subject to a two-year put option. Proceeds received from the closing of the joint venture sale will be used to redeem additional “11.5% Notes” at a redemption price of 104.5% of the principal amount.

“We are pleased to close the sale of GMG, which allows us to reduce our overall company debt and begins the process of significantly de-levering our balance sheet at the corporate level,” said Philip Falcone, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of HC2. “Over the next few months, we will be able to redeem a sizable portion of the 11.5% Notes at the HC2 corporate level, which will serve to strengthen our capital structure. Looking ahead, we remain intently focused on continuing to execute on our debt reduction strategy, which includes furthering our advanced discussions to divest Continental Insurance and exploring our strategic options for DBM Global Inc. At the same time, we are working diligently to further reduce our corporate overhead and focusing on the longer-term growth opportunities at our Broadcasting and Energy businesses and unlocking value at our Life Sciences segment.”

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: HCHC) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. HC2 has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries across multiple reportable segments, including Construction, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Broadcasting, Insurance and Other. HC2’s largest operating subsidiary is DBM Global Inc., a family of companies providing fully integrated structural and steel construction services. Founded in 1994, HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York. Learn more about HC2 and its portfolio companies at www.hc2.com .

