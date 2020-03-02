Lifted Made Signs Exclusive Agreement to Manufacture CBD Products for American Top Team, the International Leader in MMA Training

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifted Made ( ww w.LiftedMade.c om ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP ), today announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement to manufacture CBD-infused products for American Top Team, the leader in MMA (mixed martial arts) and Brazilian jiu-jitsu training.



Founded by Dan Lambert in 2001, American Top Team, headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida (www.AmericanTopTeam.com), is internationally renowned for its MMA pro team and kids training camps.

Dan Lambert, President of American Top Team, said, “We are excited to work with Lifted Made in offering the American Top Team brand of hemp and CBD products in our gyms. Of all of the manufacturers that we considered, we are confident that Lifted Made offers the best hemp and CBD products for our clients and team members. We look forward to working with Lifted Made to bring hemp and CBD products to the exciting and growing MMA world!"

Brian Werner of Lifted Made, said, "American Top Team has the best people, the best training, and the best pros in MMA. Their choice of Lifted Made as their exclusive manufacturer of hemp and CBD-infused products offered at American Top Team's gyms is a huge vote of confidence in the quality of Lifted Made's products."

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, said, "This is the first of several important CBD-infused product rollouts and contract signings that Lifted Made expects to make over the next few months. We're rolling."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future plans of Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of Lifted Made’s and Acquired Sales Corp.’s operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Acquired Sales Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including those set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

