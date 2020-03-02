Attorney Eric Traut Wins $4.1 Million Verdict in Brain Injury Bench Trial

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Eric Traut won a $4.1M bench verdict on behalf of a plaintiff who suffered a mild traumatic brain injury in an automobile collision caused by an on-duty DEA agent, decided Feb. 28, 2020 by Hon. Phillip Gutierrez. [Rufo v. United States of America #CV 18-2138: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4zvtxqfbukosv1t/031132559300.pdf?dl=0]



With the court finding negligence, breach and causation due to the DEA Special Agent looking at the center console at the time of collision on the 710 freeway, the accident caused permanent disability for the plaintiff, a former SoCal Edison Employee and Long Beach resident.

The verdict in Los Angeles Federal District Court followed a three-day bench trial with 14 experts and numerous percipient witnesses. The pre-trial offer was $900,000.

Traut has seen that many times the effects of a brain injury do not necessarily appear right away, an element that sometimes discourages or prevents individuals from seeking fair compensation following an accident because insurance companies and defendants tend to minimize or discount the injury. Says Traut of the award for his client, “It is my hope that this verdict brings some semblance of peace of mind for my clients and monetary relief for the family to compensate them for all that they have been through. Without question, Mr. Rufo would return the money in an instant if he could have his former life back again.”

ABOUT ERIC V. TRAUT: Eric Traut distinguished himself early as one of the top trial attorneys in Southern California when he was recognized as the youngest winner of the prestigious Trial Lawyer of the Year award in the history of the Orange County Trial Lawyer Association. Eric has handled high-profile cases that have resulted in appearances on Good Morning America, Fox News, Court T.V., and ABC's "Primetime." http://erictraut.com

ABOUT TRAUT FIRM: Partners of Traut Firm have litigated cases for a combined 72 years, serving as plaintiff’s attorneys primarily in areas of personal injury, legal malpractice, vehicle accidents and workplace accidents. http://trautfirm.com

