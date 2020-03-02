SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MARK I. FROIMSON, M.D., TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UT, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride applications, today announced the appointment of Mark I. Froimson, M.D. to its board of directors.



Dr. Froimson is currently a Principal at Riverside Health Advisors, a consulting company that provides strategic advice and services to health care executive leaders. Dr. Froimson served as past President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and as the Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Trinity Health, a national non-profit Catholic healthcare system comprising 93 hospitals in 22 states.

Prior to the position at Trinity Health, Dr. Froimson was President and CEO of Euclid Hospital, a part of the Cleveland Clinic system. Dr. Froimson served as a staff surgeon in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic for over 16 years, during which time he held many leadership positions including Medical Staff President, Vice Chair of the Orthopedic and Rheumatologic Institute, and member of the Board of Governors and Board of Trustees. Dr. Froimson serves on the Board of Directors of Pacira Biosciences, Inc., a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ Stock Market, and on the national Board of Directors of the Arthritis Foundation.

“Mark’s clinical expertise, leadership, and proven track record of driving medical innovation, and extensive contacts in the orthopaedic medical device space will complement SINTX’s expansion of its technology platform beyond spine, toward arthroplasty applications,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, chairman and chief executive officer of SINTX. “We welcome Mark and look forward to his contributions to SINTX.”

“SINTX’s proprietary technology, and unsurpassed research, promise to unleash the potential of silicon nitride for additional medical and healthcare applications. Given the compelling evidence of the superior antimicrobial properties of this material, there promises to be an increased role in procedures that would benefit from a reduction in rates of surgical site infection,” Froimson noted. “I am thrilled to be joining this industry leading team that is poised to make significant inroads in an industry looking for meaningful innovations that can benefit patients.”

Dr. Froimson received a B.A. in philosophy from Princeton University, an M.D. from Tulane University School of Medicine, and an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Business at Case Western Reserve University. He completed his general surgical and orthopedic training at the University of California, Los Angeles and Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. He completed his fellowship in adult reconstructive surgery at the University Hospitals of Cleveland.

Dr. Froimson’s publications include several book chapters, and numerous abstracts and articles in scientific journals, including the Journal of Arthroplasty and the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. In addition, he serves in an editorial capacity for numerous scientific publications and is an internationally sought-after speaker and consultant on healthcare economics and business practices.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride spinal implants in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified manufacturing facility for CTL-Amedica, the exclusive retail channel for silicon nitride spinal implants.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required advance our products to regulatory submission; market acceptance of our products once cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2019, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Contact:

SINTX Technologies

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com



