Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Changes to its Preferred Unit Ticker Symbols

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) announced that, in addition to changing its name to Altera Infrastructure L.P. effective March 24, 2020, its preferred units, which currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “TOO PR A”, “TOO PR B” and “TOO PR E”, respectively, will, effective March 24, 2020, trade on NYSE under the new ticker symbols “ALIN PR A”, “ALIN PR B” and “ALIN PR E”.



About Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 56 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading units, shuttle tankers (including six new buildings), floating storage and offtake units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety. The majority of Teekay Offshore’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

For Investor Relations enquires contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 97052533

Website: www.teekayoffshore.com



