Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David Foulkes to Present at Raymond James Conference

/EIN News/ -- Mettawa, Ill., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investor Conference, March 3, at J. W. Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla. The presentation will be webcast live at approximately 11 a.m. (EST).



The presentation can be accessed through the Brunswick Corporation website at https://ir.brunswick.com . Go to the site at least 15 minutes before the presentation to register, download and install any needed audio software. Presentation materials will be available on the Brunswick site.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon Director – Brunswick Marine Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com



