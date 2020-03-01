OJ L61 Ductile tubes and pipes termination

Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2020/290 of 28 February 2020 terminating the partial interim review of the countervailing duty applicable to imports of tubes and pipes of ductile cast iron originating in India without amending the measures in force

Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2020/290 of 28 February 2020 terminating the partial interim review of the countervailing duty applicable to imports of tubes and pipes of ductile cast iron originating in India without amending the measures in force

Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2020/290 of 28 February 2020 terminating the partial interim review of the countervailing duty applicable to imports of tubes and pipes of ductile cast iron originating in India without amending the measures in force

C/2020/1024

OJ L 61, 2.3.2020, p. 6–8 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EL, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV)

ELI: http://data.europa.eu/eli/dec_impl/2020/290/oj