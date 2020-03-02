Global Urology Devices Market to be Worth Around USD 52,627 Million By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Urology Devices Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Urology Devices Market by Device Type (Dialysis Devices, Endoscopes, Endo-Vision Systems, & Peripheral Instruments, Laser & Lithotripsy, Robotic Systems, Urodynamic Systems, Biopsy Devices, and Others), by Disease Indication (Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Cancer and BPH, Kidney Diseases, and Other Urology Diseases), and by End-User (Hospitals, Dialysis Centers, Clinics and ASCs, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global urology devices market was approximately USD 33,499 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 52,627 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.68 % between 2019 and 2025.

Urology is a medicine branch that deals with the treatment and diagnosis of urinary tract diseases and reproductive system conditions. Majority of the global population is affected by urinary tract infections, urinary incontinence, and various other conditions. These devices help in the treatment of such conditions. These urology disorders are diagnosed and treated with the help of biochemical blood tests, pharmaceutical medications, urinalysis, and conventional and minimally invasive surgeries. These devices consist of catheters, drainage bags, guide wires, dilators, and stents. As the urinary tract disorders are increasing, there is a tremendous shift toward minimally invasive surgeries for better patient recovery. Over the last few years, there have been various changes related to the treatment methodology, specifically the type of diagnosis and treatment of urological diseases.

The global urology devices market is segmented into device type, disease indication, and end-user. Based on device type, the urology devices market includes dialysis devices, endoscopes, endo-vision systems, and peripheral instruments, laser and lithotripsy, robotic systems, urodynamic systems, biopsy devices, and others. The dialysis devices segment is expected to hold a major market share and grow at a significant rate over the forecast time period. By disease indication, the urology devices market is categorized into pelvic organ prolapse, cancer, and BPH, kidney diseases, other urology diseases. The cancer and BPH segment is expected to develop significantly over the forthcoming years. Based on end-user, the market includes hospitals, dialysis centers, clinics and ASCs, and others. Hospitals accounted for a major share of the global urology devices market in 2018.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global urology devices market over the forthcoming years. This can be due to the high healthcare expenditure both on devices as well as the consumables. The Asia Pacific urology devices market is likely to experience a rapid change in the CAGR in the future, owing to the developing healthcare facilities and the rising awareness about urology devices.

The rising obese population, increasing the prevalence of kidney failures, and growing adoption of non-invasive technology has also boosted the urology devices market globally. Shock wave lithotripsy devices that aid in locating kidney stones are the newest trend in the urology devices market. However, stringent regulations for the approval of urology devices use and the high cost of these devices may restrain the urology devices market in the future.

Some major players of the global urology devices market are Siemens, Baxter International, Boston Scientific, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, KARL STORZ SE, and Richard Wolf.

This report segments the global urology devices market as follows:

Global Urology Devices Market: Device Type Analysis

Dialysis Devices

Endoscopes, Endo-Vision Systems, and Peripheral Instruments

Laser and Lithotripsy

Robotic Systems

Urodynamic Systems

Biopsy Devices

Others

Global Urology Devices Market: Disease Indication Analysis

Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Cancer and BPH

Kidney Diseases

Other Urology Diseases

Global Urology Devices Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Clinics and ASCs

Others

Global Urology Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

