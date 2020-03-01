MPs call for speedy on social projects conclusion

ANGOLA, March 1 - Malanje- MPs of the National Assembly on Saturday called for more speed in the conclusion of social projects underway in northern Malanje province, having pledged wield influence so that infrastructures are quickly make available for citizens. ,

According to the MP Vicente Pinto de Andrade, who was speaking at the end of the two-day working visit held by MPs of the ruling MPLA to Malanje, several projects in the region have not been concluded due to financial limitations, while others do not have much progress despite of the payment made.

There are conditions for these works to be concluded, despite some financial limitations, providing that there is a commitment, which once concluded this could convince international donors such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the MP said.

Vicente Pinto de Andrade also expressed satisfaction with efforts undertaken by the provincial government to improve the quality of life of the citizens

The group of MPs visited several infrastructures under construction in Malanje with aim to assess the level of execution of these works, which have been included in the 2018 and 2019 state budget.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.