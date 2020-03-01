Angola reaffirms engagement in Southern Africa

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 1 - The Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, reaffirms Friday, in New York (USA), the country's engagement in actions that lead to the well-being of Southern African countries. ,

The diplomat expressed this commitment during the opening of the exhibition “Independence of Africa - solidarity from Norway: to liberation and to the struggle for the end of Apartheid”.

During the event, Ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira, made a "journey" on the liberation of Southern Africa, which culminated in the independence of Zimbabwe, Namibia and the end of Apartheid in South Africa.

She underlined that as a result of this effort, the Southern African sub-region is currently politically independent and is dedicated to improving the living conditions of its people.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.