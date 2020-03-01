MPLA reiterates support for women

Catabola, ANGOLA, March 1 - The second secretary of the ruling MPLA, in central Bié province, Anastácio Sambowe, on Saturday, reiterated the party?s interest as a force that supports the government, to assist more women in the region and place them in decision-making positions. ,

The politician made the statement at the opening ceremony of the “2020 March/Women celebration promoted by the Provincial Secretariat of the Angolan Woman Organization (OMA).

This year event takes place under the motto "Angolan Women and Conscious Citizenship, Towards Development".

The politician also invited women to join MPLA and OMA in order to have a strong, dynamic and cohesive political and ideological education.

In her turn, Amélia Quinta, the first provincial secretary of OMA, called for the engagement of women during the March celebrations to strengthen their role in political, economic and social emancipation, with aim to reduce gender gap.

