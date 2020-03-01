Angola at Uruguayan president swearing-in ceremony

Montevideo, ANGOLA, March 1 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, represents the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, at the inauguration Sunday, of the new President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, in Montevideo city. ,

Luis Pou was elected president of the Latin American country, in the second round of the elections held in November 2019, with 50.6 percent of the valid votes.

Angola and Uruguay established diplomatic relations on 26 March 1988. Since then, bilateral relations have been going through different stages of their evolution and affirmation, both in the political-diplomatic context and in the scope of South-South cooperation.

Uruguay is one of the most economically developed countries in South America, with one of the highest GDP. It occupies the 48th place in the life quality index.

