Government reaffirms construction of police infrastructure

Ndalatando, ANGOLA, March 1 - The governor of the province of Cuanza Norte, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, reaffirmed, in Ndalatando, the bet on the construction and rehabilitation of National Police infrastructures in the region, to guarantee the provision of a decent service to the public. ,

The official who was speaking during the commemoration of the 44 years of existence of the National Police (marked on 28 February), said that, despite the country's current economic and financial crisis, the local government under the Public Investment Program (PIP) , has prioritized the construction of police infrastructure in the region.

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho pointed to the construction in the last two years (2018 and 2019) of the municipal commands of Cambambe, Banga and Ngonguembo, as well as the police detachments of Ngongolo and Kimbanda, in the municipality of Quiculungo, and the police post of the municipality of Máua, in municipality of Ambaca.

He added that within the scope of the Integrated Plan for Intervention to Municipalities (PIIM), the new municipal command of Cazengo (headquarters of the province) and a police station in the municipality of Cambambe will also be built.

