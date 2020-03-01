MPLA defends bet on human capital

ANGOLA, March 1 - Mocâmedes- The MPLA vice-president, Luísa Damião, considered this Saturday, in Moçamedes, that the bet on human capital constitutes one of the biggest concerns of the Angolan government, for the sustainable development of the country. ,

Speaking at the ceremony of handing over computer resources to the Namibe Academy of Fisheries and Sea Sciences, she acknowledged that the foundation of a nation's development lies, fundamentally, in the training of man, in different areas.

Luísa Damião stated that, for this reason, the bet on the academic and professional training of young people must be a constant, in ways that meet the current requirements.

She recognized the contribution of the Academy of Fisheries and Marine Sciences in the area of science and technology at the level of the province and the region.

Even today, MPLA's first provincial secretary in Namibe, Archer Mangueira, said that the Angolan State must be able to guarantee that all Angolans are born with equal opportunities in accessing public services, with an emphasis on health, education, housing and mobility.

