Politician Bento Kangamba detained in Cunene

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 1 - The Attorney General's Office (PGR) announced, Saturday, the arrest of Angolan businessman and politician Bento Kangamba, in Cunene, when he "tried to escape" to neighboring Namibia as part of a criminal investigation over fraud.,

Bento dos Santos Kangamba, who is also a general in the reform and owner of the football sports club Kabuscorp do Palanca, was detained in the province of Cunene in possession of a pistol and " undisclosed monetary amounts", says a press release from the PGR.

His capture occurred following an arrest warrant issued on the same day by the National Directorate of Investigation and Criminal Action (DNIAP) of the Attorney General's Office.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.