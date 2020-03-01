JMPLA intensifies staff training

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 1 - JMPLA, MPLA's youth organization, has intensified its commitment to training its members, with a view to enabling them to better meet the country's challenges. ,

Within the framework of this bet, the first national secretary of JMPLA, Crispiniano dos Santos, opened this Saturday the Political - Ideological Training course for members of the organization's National Committee.

At the opening of the one-day course, Crispiniano dos Santos underlined the interest of the MPLA youth arm in raising the knowledge of its staff.

The intention is that the trainees can, in the future, streamline the policies outlined by the higher bodies of the organization and the MPLA.

The course is based on the programmatic and statutory foundations of the MPLA, guidelines of this party, democratic socialism, the statutes of the JMPLA, ethics and party discipline.

