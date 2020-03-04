Doctors are Taking Advantage of Low Rates

Decreasing rates affect banks and other financial firms

Loan Doctor Financial clients are benefiting from the current trend towards low interest rates to buy and start healthcare practices

The recent crash in the stock market has certainly been a concern for many, but its effect on interest rates presents an opportunity for doctors” — Dr. Edgar Radjabli, DDS, CTA and CEO of Loan Doctor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loan Doctor, an innovative financial services firm serving the healthcare industry, is leveraging the recent trend of lower interest rates to help clients purchase medical practices or refinance existing loans at historically low rates

“The recent crash in the stock market has certainly been a concern for many” says Dr. Edgar Radjabli, DDS, CTA and CEO of Loan Doctor, “but its effect on interest rates presents an opportunity for doctors who are looking to buy a practice or refinance existing practice debt”.

One of the benchmarks used for the healthcare loans that is used by Loan Doctor, the US Treasury 10-year Bond, fell to just above 1.1% last week, a historical low never before seen in 100 years. This has enabled Loan Doctor to offer doctors competitive rates for financing for everything from practice purchases to student loan refinance.

Loan Doctor works with top banks in the US, including Bank of America, PNC and Citizens Bank to provide a comprehensive suite of lending products for doctors at all stage of their career. The firm also originates its own loans, which generate revenue for its HCF High Yield CD clients, who benefit from an industry leading 5.25% rate, a savings product which has been more competitive than traditional banks over the last two years.



