MPLA unveils 2020 Political Agenda in Namibe province

Mocâmedes, ANGOLA, February 29 - The MPLA vice-president Luísa Damião has been in Namibe province since Friday night, where she will launch, this Saturday the party's Political Agenda for 2020. ,

The launch of the MPLA 2020 Political Agenda takes place at the Benfica Pavilion, where more than three thousand militants and guests are expected to be present.

During a two-day staying, in Namibe province, Luísa Damião has scheduled meetings with the business class and visits to social and economic infrastructures, including the Academy of Fisheries and Marine Sciences, as well as the maternal and child Hospital.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Luísa Damião will attend the official opening of the traditional Festas do Mar (Sea Parties) edition 2020.

