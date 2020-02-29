Restaurants Canada partners with Smooth Commerce to provide better mobile experience to restaurants and their guests

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is proud to announce a new partnership with Smooth Commerce — a leading branded mobile app and web ordering provider that gives operators a customizable platform and allows customers to order ahead for pick-up and delivery, pay, earn loyalty and more at their favourite restaurants.

Through this new partnership, Restaurants Canada members will receive a significant cost reduction on upfront app design and setup fees. Smooth Commerce’s multifaceted solution gives restaurants the ability to increase their customers’ transactions and basket size, while simultaneously enhancing loyalty and satisfaction, by providing a holistic digital platform that extends beyond ordering and delivering food.

Using Smooth Commerce’s mobile platform, restaurant operators will be able to:

Increase profit margins by reducing customer reliance on third-party mobile ordering apps.

Own and manage their customers’ data through a state-of-the-art mobile ordering and loyalty solution (available on both app and web platforms).

Collect and intuitively utilize customer data to provide personalized mobile ordering experiences based on user demographics, dietary preferences, transaction history and more.

Increase brand loyalty and revenue by providing users with a robust and enticing digital ordering solution.

Leverage easy-to-use tools to maintain and update content.

Set themselves apart from the competition by increasing their brand awareness.

“It’s a mobile-first world we live in and smartphone users expect a great experience when browsing,” said Christopher Barry, Director of Membership at Restaurants Canada. “With Smooth Commerce, we’re giving restaurant operators a cost-efficient way to provide a great mobile experience, the potential to integrate into their POS, and offer third-party delivery while holding onto their own customer data — all at the same time. Operators are telling us they want to protect their brand and customer data. Smooth Commerce’s solution is an easy and cost-effective way to ensure their brand does not get lost in the delivery app world.”

Smooth Commerce’s platform was built to help restaurant operators thrive in the complicated world of mobile ordering and third-party delivery. The platform removes the stress and steep cost of building and managing an in-house, custom-built app and also reduces the high cost of third-party app orders. It is designed to increase profit margins, customer loyalty and order frequency through a branded simple-to-use, cost-effective solution.

Key features of Smooth Commerce’s mobile app and web ordering platform include:

A robust portal with tools to easily manage app and in-store operations, such as finances, offers, coupons and menu.

A comprehensive set of engagement tools that allow marketers to segment users and provide personalized offers and ordering experiences.

Easy-to-use targeted marketing campaigns that allow you to collect data in real time to course-correct on the fly.

An order management tablet to maintain incoming app orders and store-level app operations.

Integrated partners that provide everything from business intelligence tools to white-label delivery.

“Branded web and native mobile apps are now an integral part of a restaurant’s digital strategy and our mission is to help our clients improve their customer engagement, optimize costs, increase sales and stay current in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Smooth Commerce is looking forward to working with Restaurants Canada and providing the foodservice and hospitality businesses they represent with an exclusive offer to access our platform’s benefits,” said Brian Deck, CEO of Smooth Commerce.

To learn more about Smooth Commerce’s exclusive offer for Restaurants Canada members, visit rcsave.ca/smooth, or call 1-800-387-5649 and speak with a Member Services representative.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $93 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

About Smooth Commerce

Smooth Commerce delivers the most complete mobile commerce and engagement platform for restaurant operators. Restaurants leverage their comprehensive solution to provide a convenient digital customer experience. The platform powers white-label mobile and web apps with payment, loyalty, ordering, and direct marketing. Its powerful business tools provide valuable customer insights, improve engagement and operational efficiencies, and increase sales and profitability. For more information, visit smooth.tech.

Marlee Wasser Restaurants Canada 416-649-4254 media@restaurantscanada.org Roberto Sarjoo Restaurants Canada 416-649-4213 RSarjoo@restaurantscanada.org



