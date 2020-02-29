CORRECTION - Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Hosts Peel Region Economic Summit on Market Year in Review & 2020 Outlook Report
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Friday, February 28, by Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, please note that the correct summit name is Peel Region Economic Summit, not York Region Economic Summit as previously stated. The corrected release follows:
Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s Peel Region Economic Summit on TRREB’s Market Year in Review & Outlook Report, taking place on March 2, 2020 at Mississauga Convention Centre.
In addition to insights on market data and fresh consumer research, the 2020 edition, entitled "The Time is Now," will focus on planning for growth in the GTA, because in order to solve tomorrow's problems, we need to plan and implement solutions now.
|What:
|PEEL REGION ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review & Outlook Report
|Location:
|Mississauga Convention Centre, 75 Derry Road West (map)
|RSVP:
|Limited seating available: Please send RSVP to maryg@trebnet.net
|TIME
|EVENT
|9:00 a.m.
|
Opening Remarks
|9:15 a.m.
|
Welcome Remarks
|9:20 a.m.
|
Market Year in Review and Outlook for 2020
|10:15 a.m.
|
Transportation Trends and Pressures in the GTHA
|10:30 a.m.
|
Transit-Supportive Development Along Bus Corridors
|10:45 a.m.
|
An Economic Outlook for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and What it Means for Housing Affordability
|12:00 p.m.
|
Closing Remarks
Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.
