Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions Market and Cyber Security Consulting Services Market Report Aims To Outline - Forecast, Industry Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research, Demand Outlook and End User Analysis By 2026

The global industrial cybersecurity solutions market and cyber security consulting services market in-depth analysis uses certain parameters to track existing opportunities, challenges, and trends that help in serving the industry outlook.

The driving factors influencing the global industrial cybersecurity solutions market includes increasing phishing threats and malware, growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in the organizations, increasing demand of cloud based cyber security solutions, constant need of industry standards, complexities, and regulations for device security. With the increasing popularity of cyber security, the activities are being highly aligned and prioritized to strategic business activities to reduce the loss of IT resources.

This leads to generate a huge scope of opportunities in the global industrial cyber security solutions market. Today, cloud computing is a new big thing to be called and specifically used for outsourcing storage and services. A key cyber-attack involving utility or energy service provider would efficiently cause major outage of power and physical damage in the near future. Thus, due to the increasing concern of cyber threat, cyber-attacks occurring in the organization and businesses it has majorly driven the demand for industrial cybersecurity solutions industry.

Due to the increase in the requirement for quality authentication techniques the industrial cybersecurity solutions market is on the verge to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Government regulations are globally strengthening the losses occurred personally recognized information. This can propel the growth of the global industrial cybersecurity solutions market.

Geography-wise, North America hold the largest market share in 2018, owing to the increasing internet penetration, rising technological advancements, and growing popularity of cloud-based solutions. The global industrial cybersecurity solutions market is anticipated to project tremendous growth in the next coming year with the growing cloud-based companies in the region.

The global industrial cybersecurity solutions market is categorized into several component outlook, solutions outlook, deployment outlook, user type outlook, industry vertical overview, and region. Based on the component outlook, the industrial cybersecurity solutions market is fragmented into infrastructure security, unified vulnerability management service offering, identify and access management, governance, risk, & compliance, and data security and privacy service offering.

On the basis of applications, the Industrial Cybersecurity Solution market is primarily split into:





Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemical and Manufacturing

On the basis of types, the Industrial Cybersecurity Solution market is primarily split into:





Antivirus

Firewall

SCADA Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Security Information and Event Management

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Identity and Access Management

Unified Threat Management

Distributed Denial of Service

Looping on to the regional overview, global industrial cybersecurity solutions market is a wide range to USA, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Asia Pacific, Russia, Korea, France, India, UAE, Turkey, Argentina, North America, UK, South Africa, Europe, China, Japan, The Middle East and Africa, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Southeast Asia, Nigeria, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global industrial cybersecurity solutions market includes

Symantec Corporation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Siemens AG, IBM, CA Technologies, Start-up Ecosystem, Kaspersky Lab, Trend Micro, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Booz Allen Hamilton, Sophos, Lockheed Martin, McAfee, Cisco Systems, Dell

Part-II

Global Cyber Security Consulting Services Market In-detailed Analysis 2020:

With the growth in digitalisation and smart phone penetration, there is a constant growth in the usage of internet all over the globe. Government is taking measures to make the internet available at maximum places. These online attacks can invade the data privacy, cause threats of malicious attacks, money laundering and other frauds to take place. Hence it is becoming more and more important to make the customer as well as the employee’s data safe and secure to ensure their trust.

Data security software should also protect the computer from any virus entering the computer. The growth ecommerce is an advantage for the hackers as the user enters good amount of personal data like phone number, address on these websites.

There is a threat that the enterprises data can get hacked hence the companies are investing for Cyber Security. It is very important to make the online platforms secure. There is a constant risk of data privacy and security over the internet. This easy access to mobile phones and resources is creating a threat of online attacks.

These are the key drivers for the growth of global cyber security consulting services market. Government is also taking measures to implement cyber security in most of the online portals and applications to keep the user data safe, away from the attackers which if not secured may turn out to be threat for the entire nation. All these security concerns of data, privacy and devices is boosting the growth of the global cyber security consulting services market.

The global cyber security consulting services market is categorized into several segmentation including application, type, and region.

On the basis of applications, the Cyber Security Consulting Services market is primarily split into:

Client's Market Capitalization: <300 Million

Client's Market Capitalization: 300-2000 Million

Client's Market Capitalization: 2000-5000 Million

Client's Market Capitalization: > 5000 Million

On the basis of type, the Cyber Security Consulting Services is primarily split into:

Threat intelligence and behaviour analysis service

Auditing and logging service

Monitoring and altering service

Looping on to the regional overview, the global cyber security consulting services market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global cyber security consulting services market includes

Deloitte, Telos, TCS, AT&T Intellectual Property, SecureWorks, Inc., IT Governance, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, MARSH LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, Wipro, PwC, Vumetric, AT&T, RSA

