Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market and Pharmaceutical for Women’s Health Market 2020 Industry Profiles, Sales, Revenue, Regional Growth and Investment Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2348.8 million by 2025, from USD 1243.8 million in 2019.

The driving factors influencing the Global Therapeutic Nuclear Medicines Market includes increasing initiatives to reduce the demand supply gap of Mo-99 and rising incidence of cardiac ailments and cancer. Furthermore, short-term life of radiopharmaceuticals lessens the growth of adoption, whereas hospital budget high equipment prices and cuts prices are anticipated to remain constant over the forecast period.

Geography-wise, North America hold the largest market share in 2018 owing to the increasing cases of cancer and medications across the region.

The global therapeutic nuclear medicines market is categorized into several by type overview, application overview, and procedural volume assessment, and region. Based on the type overview, the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market is fragmented into Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine, Gallium-67, Iodine-123, Technetium- 99m, SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals, Ru-82, F-18, Alpha Emitters, Ra-223, Beta Emitters, Yttrium-90, Lutetium-177, Rhenium-186, Beta Emitters, Cesium-131, Iridium-192, Palladium-131, and Brachytherapy Isotopes. Based on the application, the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market is divided into SPECT Applications, Cardiology, Thyroid Applications, Pulmonary Scans, Neurology, Oncology, PET Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Bone Metastasis, Endocrine Tumors, and Lymphoma. Based on the procedural volume assessment, the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market is divided into diagnostic procedures, PET procedures, SPECT procedures, alpha emitter procedures, beta emitter procedures, and brachytherapy procedures.

Looping on to the regional overview, global therapeutic nuclear medicines market is a wide range to USA, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Asia Pacific, Russia, Korea, France, India, UAE, Turkey, Argentina, North America, UK, South Africa, Europe, China, Japan, The Middle East and Africa, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Southeast Asia, Nigeria, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global therapeutic nuclear medicines market includes Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), PharmaLogic (US), Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited (Israel), SHINE Medical Technologies (US), Sinotau Pharmaceuticals (China), Cardinal Health (US), Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products (Turkey), JSC Isotope (Russia), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd. (Hungary), Curium (France), Global Medical Solutions (US), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (US), Jubilant DraxImage (Canada), NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa), and Nordion (Canada).

Also View: Global Pharmaceutical for Women’s Health Market

The driving factors influencing the global pharmaceutical for women’s health market includes rising government initiatives to curb population growth, increasing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies. Furthermore, leading players of the global pharmaceutical for women’s health market are focusing on R&D to execute the improvements and developments of products and this leads to positively drive the global pharmaceutical for women’s health market

Geography-wise, North America hold the fastest growing and the largest market share in 2018 owing to the major factors including rising median age of first-time pregnancies, postmenopausal osteoporosis, and growing healthcare spending in the US and Canada. Furthermore, due to the increasing concer regarding contraceptives in American women and the scalable access to modern contraception may propel the growth over the forecast period. At present, leading players of the global pharmaceutical for women’s health market are taking initiatives in collaborating and partnership to promote the business and spread the word in the global pharmaceutical for women’s health market.

The global pharmaceutical for women’s health market is categorized into several by drug, by application, and region. Based on the by drug, the global pharmaceutical for women’s health market is fragmented into Zometa, Minastrin 24 Fe, Premarin, ORTHO TRI-CY LO (28), EVISTA, XGEVA, Mirena, Reclast/Aclasta, NuvaRing, FORTEO, ACTONEL, and others. Based on the application, the global pharmaceutical for womens health market is divided into Contraceptives, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, Hormonal Infertility, Endometriosis, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Menopause, and other applications.

Looping on to the regional overview, global pharmaceutical for women’s health market is a wide range to USA, Canada, Germany, Mexico, Asia Pacific, Russia, Korea, France, India, UAE, Turkey, Argentina, North America, UK, South Africa, Europe, China, Japan, The Middle East and Africa, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Southeast Asia, Nigeria, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global pharmaceutical for women’s health market includes Pfizer Inc., Lupin, Apothecus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Allergan, Merck & Co., Agile Therapeutics Plc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V., Lupi, and Eli Lilly and Company.

