HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Dorman Products (DORM) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

The investigation concerns whether Dorman misrepresented and failed to disclose the true demand for the Company’s products.

In past quarters, Dorman has touted the increase in its reported net sales, attributing the positive results to the Company’s successful launch of a significant new chassis program to a major retail customer.

But on Feb. 24, 2020, Dorman announced disappointing Q4 2019 financial results, including Q4 net sales of only $239.6 million, representing an almost 10% year-over-year decrease. The Company blamed the declining sales on “an increase in customer return provisions (resulting in a reduction of net sales of $11.2 million) primarily from new business wins, including a recently launched premium chassis program with a large national retail customer.”

This news drove the price of Dorman shares sharply lower on Feb. 24, 2020.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Dorman may have engaged in an illicit channel-stuffing scheme to inflate its net sales and earnings," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

