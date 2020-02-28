Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2019 K-1 Tax Package Availability

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) today announced that it has completed the 2019 tax packages for unitholders of the Common Units (LMRK), Series A Preferred Units (LMRKP), Series B Preferred Units (LMRKO) and Series C Preferred Units (LMRKN), including the Schedule K-1. The tax packages are currently available online and may be accessed at www.taxpackagesupport.com/landmark or on LMRK’s website at www.landmarkmlp.com under “Investors/K-1 Tax Information”. The Partnership will begin printing and mailing the 2019 tax packages to all unitholders on March 2, 2020. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may contact Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 275-9872 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT; Monday – Friday).



About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

CONTACT:

Marcelo Choi

Vice President, Investor Relations

(213) 788-4528

ir@landmarkmlp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.