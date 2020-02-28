Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2020 annual general meeting held on February 27, 2020.



A total of 75,572,255 common shares were voted representing 47.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Item Voted Upon Result of Vote Set the number of directors at five Votes For Votes Against 34,631,729 (99.03%) 339,132 (0.97%) Appoint James E. Sinclair as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,061,295 (97.40%) 909,566 (2.60%) Appoint Norman Betts as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,016,068 (97.27%) 954,793 (2.73%) Appoint William Harvey as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,501,771 (98.66%) 469,000 (1.34%) Appoint Rosalind Morrow as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,547,655 (98.79%) 423,206 (1.21%) Appoint Ulrich E. Rath as director Votes For Votes Withheld 34,538,682 (98.76%) 432,179 (1.24%)



Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLE, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Votes For Votes Withheld 74,490,309 (98.57%) 1,081,946 (1.43%)

Respectfully Submitted,

“James E. Sinclair”

James E. Sinclair

Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at m.martin@tangoldcorp.com , direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT LLC have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.