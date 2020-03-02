Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn and Corporativo Kosmos Join Mexico’s Clean Transportation Program

For Immediate Release - MEXICO CITY, MX - MARCH 2, 2020 - One of the largest companies in Mexico, Corporativo Kosmos, has announced its commitment to reducing the environmental impact made by the transportation industry by joining Mexico’s voluntary Clean Transportation Program.

Under the direction of Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Chairman of Corporativo Kosmos, the +50-year-old company’s Sustainability Platform and plan highlights two specific elements: the first, a reduction in the amount of CO2 emissions produced by their fleet, and the second, a similar reduction in methane.

“Corporativo Kosmos’ Sustainability Platform is proudly at the vanguard of industry efforts to be better environmental citizens of Mexico and the world,” said Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn. “These programs fit within our commitment to facing the environmental challenges of the transportation industry with honesty and a sense of service to the environment, our clients, and the global community as a whole.”

The new regulations announced last month by Mexico’s Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) are inspiring transport businesses to reduce their overall carbon footprint in an effort to move the country’s transportation industry towards to a cleaner future. The voluntary Clean Transportation Program encourages the adoption of new strategies, technologies and practices that will help businesses become more safe, efficient, and sustainable – thus increasing the competitiveness of the Mexican transportation industry.

The Clean Transportation Program also seeks to create a positive feedback loop. This means that companies like Corporativo Kosmos that adopt measures to reduce fuel use and emissions, will in turn be promoted by the program so that those seeking to ship goods choose to contract with the environmentally-aware firms.

Corporativo Kosmos has a long history of progress in this area, promising to protect the environment, and receiving government recognition on multiple occasions for its work. The latest of these recognitions came from the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources which congratulated Corporativo Kosmos for the efforts of Serel and La Cosmopolitana (subsidiaries of Corporativo Kosmos) for their work to save the environment.

About Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn

Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn is the Chairman of the Corporativo Kosmos, a more than fifty-year-old firm and one of the largest Mexican companies. As Chairman of the Corporativo Kosmos business conglomerate, he feels a deep responsibility to ethical practices and leadership in the industry. As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Elias Landsmanas Dymensztejn has a long history of philanthropic work, including support for orphaned children, teenage mothers, HIV positive persons and those battling addiction.

About Corporativo Kosmos

Corporativo Kosmos offers food services and general services for institutional dining rooms; production and distribution of box lunches and pantries; preparation of breakfast and school meals; catering and hotel services on offshore and offshore marine platforms; provisioning services for boats and supply of raw materials. The company’s mission is to maintain the trust of its customers and consumers, and to achieve this, the group puts into practice its motto: "Passion to fulfill".



