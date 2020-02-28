There were 375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,264 in the last 365 days.

PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss of ($7.5 million), or ($0.43) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $709,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $635,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the net loss was ($5.1 million), or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The reduction in net income during the fourth quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a one-time charge of $9.9 million ($7.8 million net of tax effect) related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan. Excluding the one-time charge, the Company would have reported net income of $393,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net income of $2.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. See the Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this earnings release.

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO remarked that, “the Company’s focus in the fourth quarter of 2019 was to increase stakeholder value by ending continuing expenses and unpredictable liabilities associated with the terminated Defined Benefit Plan, and deploying capital by repurchasing common shares through another share repurchase program.”

Net Income

The $8.2 million decrease in net income from the prior quarter reflects a $10.1 million, or 108.6%, increase in noninterest expense mainly the result of the one-time charge of $9.9 million related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan, of which $7.8 million was previously being recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), a $2.1 million charge-off related to the deferred tax asset associated with the Defined Benefit Plan, a $211,000, or 1.6%, decrease in interest and dividend income, and a $81,000 increase in provision for loan losses, offset by a $2.2 million decrease in provision for income taxes, an $86,000, or 14.9%, increase in noninterest income and a $8,000, or 0.3%, decrease in interest expense.

The $8.1 million decrease in net income from the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects a $10.4 million, or 114.6%, increase in noninterest expense, mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed, a $461,000, or 17.0%, increase in interest expense and a $150,000, or 18.4%, decrease in noninterest income offset by a $2.4 million decrease in provision for income taxes, a $416,000, or 3.4%, increase in interest and dividend income and a $120,000, or 55.8%, decrease in provision for loan losses.

The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was ($5.1 million) compared to net income of $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net loss reflects a $12.1 million, or 34.9%, increase in noninterest expense mainly driven by the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan previously discussed, a $2.9 million, or 30.2%, increase in interest expense and a $255,000, or 8.7%, decrease in noninterest income, offset by an increase of $4.3 million, or 9.4%, in interest and dividend income, a $2.0 million, or 182.4%, decrease in provision for income taxes and a $991,000, or 79.3%, decrease in provision for loan losses.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin decreased by 12 basis points to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 10 basis points to 3.34% from 3.44% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $10.9 million, or 1.1%, to $1,021.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $1,010.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 13 basis points to 4.95% from 5.08%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $12.7 million, or 1.7%, to $782.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $769.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points to 1.61% from 1.64% for the same periods. 

The net interest margin decreased by 19 basis points to 3.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from 3.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 18 basis points to 3.34% from 3.52% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $45.2 million, or 4.6%, to $1,021.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $976.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 6 basis points to 4.95% from 5.01% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $55.0 million, or 7.6%, to $782.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $727.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 13 basis points to 1.61% from 1.48% for the same periods.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased to $665,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up $86,000, or 14.9%, from $579,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was attributable to increases of $54,000, or 36.0%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $19,000, or 7.7%, in service charges and fees, $7,000, or 19.4%, in brokerage commissions and $6,000, or 4.1%, in other noninterest income.

Noninterest income decreased to $665,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, down $150,000, or 18.4%, from $815,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreases of $74,000, or 26.6%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans, $65,000, or 60.2%, in brokerage commissions and $60,000, or 28.3%, in other noninterest income offset by an increase of $49,000, or 22.6%, in service charges and fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, up $10.1 million, or 108.6%, from $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed. The increase was also the result of increases in occupancy and equipment expenses of $83,000 as a result of rebranding and branch renovation initiatives; professional fees of $82,000; compensation and benefits expense of $59,000 as a result of expenses related to new hires; office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $35,000 and in other operating expenses of $31,000 mainly due to a credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the amount of $205,000 related to our FDIC deposit insurance assessment that occurred during the previous quarter. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in insurance and surety bond premiums of $44,000; regulatory dues of $12,000; direct loan expenses of $12,000, marketing and promotional expenses of $7,000; and, data processing expenses of $4,000.

Noninterest expense increased $10.4 million, or 114.6%, to $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly the result of the one-time charge related to the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan and charge-off related to deferred tax asset previously discussed. The increase was also the result of increases in compensation and benefits expense of $355,000 as a result of expenses related to restricted stock and stock options; occupancy and equipment of $147,000 as a result of rebranding and branch renovation initiatives; data processing expenses of $37,000 as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades and additional products; other operating expenses of $21,000; professional fees of $13,000 and insurance and surety bond premiums of $8,000. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in direct loan expenses of $46,000; office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $33,000; and, marketing and promotional expenses of $29,000.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $11.6 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, from $10.3 million, or 0.94% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $6.8 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The increase from September 30, 2019 is mainly attributable to increases of nonaccrual in 1-4 family residential loans of $987,000 and nonresidential loans of $455,000. The increase from December 31, 2018 is mainly attributable to increases of nonaccrual in 1-4 family residential loans of $1.9 million and nonresidential loans of $2.9 million.

There was a $95,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $14,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $215,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.3 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $12.7 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $74,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $372,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and net recoveries totaled $78,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $6.1 million, or 0.6%, to $1,053.8 million at December 31, 2019 from $1,059.9 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in total assets is mainly attributable to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $42.1 million and available-for-sale securities of $5.6 million offset by increases in net loans receivable of $37.2 million. The increase in net loans receivable was primarily due to increases of $17.7 million, or 7.6%, in multifamily residential loans, $11.7 million, or 13.4%, in construction and land loans, $10.3 million, or 5.2%, in nonresidential properties loans, $1.2 million, or 0.3%, in 1-4 family residential loans and $163,000, or 15.3%, in consumer loans offset by a decrease of $4.8 million, or 30.8%, in business loans.

Total deposits decreased $27.7 million, or 3.4%, to $782.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $809.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits was mainly attributable to decreases of $34.6 million, or 8.2 %, in certificates of deposit and $6.4 million, or 5.5% in demand deposits offset by an increase of $13.3 million, or 4.9%, in savings, NOW, reciprocal deposits (certificates of deposits and money market) and money market accounts. The $13.3 million increase in savings, NOW, reciprocal deposits and money market accounts was mainly attributable to increases of $22.5 million, or 34.9%, in money market accounts, and $2.1 million, or 6.8%, in NOW/IOLA accounts, offset by decreases of $7.0 million, or 5.7%, in savings accounts and $4.3 million, or 8.2%, in reciprocal deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $158.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $169.2 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $15.8 million of stock repurchases, a net loss of $5.1 million offset by a net $7.8 million adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the termination of Defined Benefit Plan, $1.2 million of expenses related to restricted stock units, $707,000 of expenses related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, $311,000 related to unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities and $101,000 of expenses related to stock options. 

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, remarked that, “on May 20, 2019 we announced that the Company had entered into a definitive agreement whereby the Company would acquire all of the capital stock of Mortgage World Bankers and we had anticipated regulatory approval in 2019. However, approval is taking longer than anticipated. We are looking forward to receiving regulatory approval as we anticipate that this transaction will enhance our mortgage origination capacity and provide us a path to the secondary markets."

On February 7, 2019, the Bank announced that it had entered into an Agreement of Sale to sell real estate (related to a relocated branch office) located at 30 East 170th Street, Bronx, New York. The purchase price for the real estate is $4.9 million. The Bank’s carrying value of the property as of December 31, 2019 was $0. The Bank has and will incur expenses related to the sale of the property which will impact the accounting for the sale. The consummation of the sale is now anticipated to be completed during the first half of 2020.

The Company and the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be deemed well-capitalized at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 18.62%, the tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio were both 17.36%, and the tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 12.92% at December 31, 2019, compared to 19.39%, 18.14%, and 13.66%, at December 31, 2018, respectively.  

The Company adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019 which expired on September 24, 2019. Under that program, the Company was permitted to repurchase up to 923,151 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. On November 13, 2019, the Company adopted a second share repurchase program. Under this program, the Company may repurchase up to 878,835 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s then current issued and outstanding shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire no later than May 12, 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 1,102,029 shares under the repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $14.30, which are reported as treasury stock in the consolidated statement of financial condition. Of the 1,102,029 shares of treasury stock, 90,135 shares were reissued as a result of restricted stock units that vested on December 4, 2019.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the holding company for Ponce Bank. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which have historically consisted of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. 

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the prospectus and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                                        
  As of  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
ASSETS                                      
Cash and due from banks:                                      
Cash $ 6,762     $ 6,425     $ 6,003     $ 5,690     $ 45,225  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   20,915       40,965       47,007       35,877       24,553  
Total cash and cash equivalents   27,677       47,390       53,010       41,567       69,778  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   21,504       51,966       22,154       22,166       27,144  
Loans held for sale   1,030                          
Loans receivable, net of allowance for losses   955,737       948,548       934,236       925,099       918,509  
Accrued interest receivable   3,982       3,893       3,773       3,735       3,795  
Premises and equipment, net   32,746       32,805       32,205       31,777       31,135  
Other real estate owned               58              
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   5,735       8,659       4,609       2,915       2,915  
Deferred tax assets   3,724       3,925       3,913       3,852       3,811  
Other assets   1,621       2,802       2,158       2,485       2,814  
Total assets $ 1,053,756     $ 1,099,988     $ 1,056,116     $ 1,033,596     $ 1,059,901  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                      
Liabilities:                                      
Deposits $ 782,043     $ 757,845     $ 802,408     $ 806,781     $ 809,758  
Accrued interest payable   97       81       88       75       63  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   6,348       7,780       6,059       8,099       6,037  
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others   104,404       169,404       79,404       44,404       69,404  
Other liabilities   2,462       4,324       2,954       3,975       5,467  
Total liabilities   895,354       939,434       890,913       863,334       890,729  
Commitments and contingencies                                      
Stockholders' Equity:                                      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000  shares authorized   185       185       185       185       185  
Treasury stock, at cost   (14,478 )     (12,663 )     (6,798 )     (193 )      
Additional paid-in-capital   84,777       85,749       85,357       84,976       84,581  
Retained earnings   93,688       101,140       100,431       99,481       98,813  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   20       (7,947 )     (7,941 )     (8,035 )     (8,135 )
Unearned compensation - ESOP   (5,790 )     (5,910 )     (6,031 )     (6,152 )     (6,272 )
Total stockholders' equity   158,402       160,554       165,203       170,262       169,172  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,053,756     $ 1,099,988     $ 1,056,116     $ 1,033,596     $ 1,059,901  
   

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

     For the Quarters Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Interest and dividend income:                                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 12,488     $ 12,663     $ 12,060     $ 12,095     $ 12,026  
Interest on deposits due from banks     73       117       278       149       170  
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock     181       173       76       138       130  
Total interest and dividend income     12,742       12,953       12,414       12,382       12,326  
Interest expense:                                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     1,921       1,896       1,904       1,956       2,078  
Interest on other deposits     616       759       821       631       320  
Interest on borrowings     643       533       345       333       321  
Total interest expense     3,180       3,188       3,070       2,920       2,719  
Net interest income     9,562       9,765       9,344       9,462       9,607  
Provision for loan losses     95       14             149       215  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     9,467       9,751       9,344       9,313       9,392  
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges and fees     266       247       228       230       217  
Brokerage commissions     43       36       24       109       108  
Late and prepayment charges     204       150       262       139       278  
Other     152       146       172       275       212  
Total noninterest income     665       579       686       753       815  
Noninterest expense:                                        
Compensation and benefits     4,726       4,667       4,476       5,014       4,371  
Loss on termination of pension plan     9,930                          
Occupancy and equipment     2,026       1,943       1,732       1,911       1,879  
Data processing expenses     394       398       431       353       357  
Direct loan expenses     171       183       182       156       217  
Insurance and surety bond premiums     102       146       83       83       94  
Office supplies, telephone and postage     316       281       271       317       349  
Professional fees     1,038       956       733       510       1,025  
Marketing and promotional expenses     39       46       47       26       68  
Directors fees     69       69       73       83       69  
Regulatory dues     58       70       47       56       60  
Other operating expenses     606       575       632       582       585  
Total noninterest expense     19,475       9,334       8,707       9,091       9,074  
Income (loss) before income taxes     (9,343 )     996       1,323       975       1,133  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (1,891 )     287       373       307       498  
Net income (loss)   $ (7,452 )   $ 709     $ 950     $ 668     $ 635  
Earnings (loss) per share:                                        
Basic   $ (0.43 )   $ 0.04     $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.04  
Diluted   $ (0.43 )   $ 0.04     $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.04  
                                         

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

     For the Years Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                                
Interest on loans receivable   $ 49,306     $ 44,948     $ 4,358       9.70 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     617       679       (62 )     (9.13 %)
Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock     568       529       39       7.37 %
Total interest and dividend income     50,491       46,156       4,335       9.39 %
Interest expense:                                
Interest on certificates of deposit     7,677       7,617       60       0.79 %
Interest on other deposits     2,827       974       1,853       190.25 %
Interest on borrowings     1,854       899       955       106.23 %
Total interest expense     12,358       9,490       2,868       30.22 %
Net interest income     38,133       36,666       1,467       4.00 %
Provision for loan losses     258       1,249       (991 )     (79.34 %)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     37,875       35,417       2,458       6.94 %
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees     971       845       126       14.91 %
Brokerage commissions     212       533       (321 )     (60.23 %)
Late and prepayment charges     755       606       149       24.59 %
Other     745       954       (209 )     (21.91 %)
Total noninterest income     2,683       2,938       (255 )     (8.68 %)
Noninterest expense:                                
Compensation and benefits     18,883       17,939       944       5.26 %
Loss on termination of  pension plan     9,930             9,930        
Occupancy and equipment     7,612       6,673       939       14.07 %
Data processing expenses     1,576       1,408       168       11.93 %
Direct loan expenses     692       788       (96 )     (12.18 %)
Insurance and surety bond premiums     414       369       45       12.20 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     1,185       1,309       (124 )     (9.47 %)
Professional fees     3,237       3,154       83       2.63 %
Marketing and promotional expenses     158       215       (57 )     (26.51 %)
Directors fees     294       277       17       6.14 %
Regulatory dues     231       238       (7 )     (2.94 %)
Other operating expenses     2,395       2,187       208       9.51 %
Total noninterest expense     46,607       34,557       12,050       34.87 %
Income (loss) before income taxes     (6,049 )     3,798       (9,847 )     (259.27 %)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (924 )     1,121       (2,045 )     (182.43 %)
Net income (loss)   $ (5,125 )   $ 2,677     $ (7,802 )     (291.45 %)
Earnings (loss) per share:                                
Basic   $ (0.29 )   $ 0.15     N/A     N/A  
Diluted   $ (0.29 )   $ 0.15     N/A     N/A  
                                 

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

    At or for the Quarters Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Performance Ratios:                                        
Return on average assets     (2.79 %)     0.27 %     0.37 %     0.26 %     0.25 %
Return on average equity     (18.24 %)     1.71 %     2.26 %     1.59 %     1.49 %
Net interest rate spread (1)     3.34 %     3.44 %     3.34 %     3.46 %     3.52 %
Net interest margin (2)     3.71 %     3.83 %     3.75 %     3.86 %     3.90 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     7.30 %     3.54 %     3.38 %     3.59 %     3.57 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     190.43 %     90.24 %     86.81 %     89.00 %     87.07 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities     130.64 %     131.38 %     133.20 %     133.93 %     134.30 %
Average equity to average assets     15.32 %     15.71 %     16.27 %     16.58 %     16.69 %
Capital Ratios:                                        
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)     18.62 %     19.29 %     19.54 %     19.32 %     19.39 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only)     17.36 %     18.03 %     18.29 %     18.06 %     18.14 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only)     17.36 %     18.03 %     18.29 %     18.06 %     18.14 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only)     12.92 %     13.62 %     13.64 %     13.56 %     13.66 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans     1.28 %     1.27 %     1.32 %     1.33 %     1.36 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans     106.30 %     117.72 %     123.50 %     155.87 %     186.77 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans     0.03 %     (0.15 %)     0.00 %     (0.16 %)     0.03 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans     1.20 %     1.09 %     1.08 %     0.86 %     0.73 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets     1.10 %     0.94 %     0.96 %     0.77 %     0.64 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     1.10 %     0.94 %     0.96 %     0.77 %     0.64 %
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets     1.92 %     1.73 %     1.82 %     1.74 %     1.63 %
Other:                                        
Number of offices   14     14     14     14     14  
Number of full-time equivalent employees   183     187     183     185     181  
                                         

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    For the Quarters Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                                                
1-4 family residential                                                                                
Investor Owned   $ 305,272       31.60 %   $ 309,065       32.23 %   $ 302,428       32.00 %   $ 304,650       32.55 %   $ 303,197       32.61 %
Owner-Occupied     91,943       9.52 %     90,843       9.47 %     92,904       9.83 %     95,449       10.20 %     92,788       9.98 %
Multifamily residential     250,239       25.90 %     244,644       25.51 %     238,974       25.28 %     234,749       25.09 %     232,509       25.01 %
Nonresidential properties     207,225       21.45 %     195,952       20.44 %     197,367       20.88 %     199,903       21.36 %     196,917       21.18 %
Construction and land     99,309       10.28 %     106,124       11.07 %     100,995       10.69 %     84,844       9.07 %     87,572       9.41 %
Total mortgage loans     953,988       98.75 %     946,628       98.72 %     932,668       98.68 %     919,595       98.27 %     912,983       98.20 %
Nonmortgage loans:                                                                                
Business loans     10,877       1.12 %     11,040       1.15 %     11,373       1.20 %     15,101       1.61 %     15,710       1.69 %
Consumer loans     1,231       0.13 %     1,252       0.13 %     1,151       0.12 %     1,125       0.12 %     1,068       0.11 %
Total nonmortgage loans     12,108       1.25 %     12,292       1.28 %     12,524       1.32 %     16,226       1.73 %     16,778       1.80 %
Total loans, gross     966,096       100.00 %     958,920       100.00 %     945,192       100.00 %     935,821       100.00 %     929,761       100.00 %
                                                                                 
Net deferred loan origination costs     1,970               1,788               1,562               1,727               1,407          
Allowance for losses on loans     (12,329 )             (12,160 )             (12,518 )             (12,449 )             (12,659 )        
                                                                                 
Loans, net   $ 955,737             $ 948,548             $ 934,236             $ 925,099             $ 918,509          
   

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

    For the Quarters Ended  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Nonaccrual loans:                                        
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor owned   $ 2,312     $ 1,281     $ 1,299     $ 1,284     $ 205  
Owner occupied     1,009       1,052       479       933       1,092  
Multifamily residential                 7       13       16  
Nonresidential properties     3,555       3,099       3,288       531       706  
Construction and land     1,118       1,292       1,327       1,341       1,115  
Nonmortgage loans:                                        
Business                       275        
Consumer                 2       4        
Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans)   $ 7,994     $ 6,724     $ 6,402     $ 4,381     $ 3,134  
                                         
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                                        
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor owned   $ 467     $ 471     $ 493     $ 1,023     $ 1,053  
Owner occupied     2,491       2,488       2,499       1,972       1,987  
Multifamily residential                              
Nonresidential properties     646       647       742       611       604  
Construction and land                              
Nonmortgage loans:                                        
Business                              
Consumer                              
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans     3,604       3,606       3,734       3,606       3,644  
     Total nonaccrual loans   $ 11,598     $ 10,330     $ 10,136     $ 7,987     $ 6,778  
                                         
Real estate owned:                                        
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor owned   $     $     $     $     $  
Owner occupied                              
Multifamily residential                              
Nonresidential properties                              
Construction and land                              
Nonmortgage loans:                                        
Business                              
Consumer                              
Total real estate owned                              
Total nonperforming assets   $ 11,598     $ 10,330     $ 10,136     $ 7,987     $ 6,778  
                                         
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:                                        
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor owned   $     $     $     $     $  
Owner occupied                              
Multifamily residential                              
Nonresidential properties                              
Construction and land                              
Nonmortgage loans:                                        
Business                              
Consumer                              
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more   $     $     $     $     $  
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                                        
Mortgage loans:                                        
1-4 family residential                                        
Investor owned   $ 5,191     $ 5,226     $ 5,267     $ 5,157     $ 5,192  
Owner occupied     2,090       2,114       2,493       3,415       3,456  
Multifamily residential                              
Nonresidential properties     1,306       1,317       1,330       1,428       1,438  
Construction and land                              
Nonmortgage loans:                                        
Business     14       35       37       40       374  
Consumer                              
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans   $ 8,601     $ 8,692     $ 9,127     $ 10,040     $ 10,460  
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans   $ 20,199     $ 19,022     $ 19,263     $ 18,027     $ 17,238  
Total nonperforming loans to total loans     1.20 %     1.09 %     1.08 %     0.86 %     0.73 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets     1.10 %     0.94 %     0.96 %     0.77 %     0.64 %
Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets     1.92 %     1.73 %     1.82 %     1.74 %     1.63 %
                                         

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

   For the Three Months Ended December 31,  
  2019       2018    
  Average                     Average                  
  Outstanding             Average     Outstanding             Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (2) $ 961,555     $ 12,488     5.15 %     $ 916,625     $ 12,026     5.21 %  
Available-for-sale securities   30,729       118     1.52 %       23,477       82     1.39 %  
Other (3)   29,484       136     1.83 %       36,481       218     2.37 %  
Total interest-earning assets   1,021,768       12,742     4.95 %       976,583       12,326     5.01 %  
Non-interest-earning assets   36,579                       33,003                  
Total assets $ 1,058,347                     $ 1,009,586                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
NOW/IOLA $ 28,254     $ 37     0.52 %     $ 29,010     $ 27     0.37 %  
Money market   126,111       543     1.71 %       70,105       250     1.41 %  
Savings   115,881       35     0.12 %       124,786       41     0.13 %  
Certificates of deposit   387,490       1,921     1.97 %       444,950       2,078     1.85 %  
Total deposits   657,736       2,536     1.53 %       668,851       2,396     1.42 %  
Advance payments by borrowers   9,156       1     0.04 %       8,999       1     0.04 %  
Borrowings   115,231       643     2.21 %       49,296       321     2.58 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   782,123       3,180     1.61 %       727,146       2,718     1.48 %  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   110,790                     107,145                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   3,343                     6,763                
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   114,133                     113,908                
Total liabilities   896,256       3,180               841,054       2,718          
Total equity   162,091                       168,532                  
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,058,347             1.61 %     $ 1,009,586             1.48 %  
Net interest income         $ 9,562                     $ 9,608          
Net interest rate spread (4)                 3.34 %                     3.52 %  
Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 239,645                     $ 249,437                  
Net interest margin (6)                 3.71 %                     3.90 %  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities                 130.64 %                     134.30 %  

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.
(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

   For the Years Ended December 31,  
  2019     2018  
  Average                     Average                  
  Outstanding             Average     Outstanding             Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (1) $ 946,159     $ 49,306       5.21 %   $ 867,030     $ 44,948       5.18 %
Available-for-sale securities   24,778       362       1.46 %     26,424       381       1.44 %
Other (2)   35,517       823       2.32 %     42,937       828       1.93 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,006,454       50,491       5.02 %     936,391       46,157       4.93 %
Non-interest-earning assets   35,504                       33,610                  
Total assets $ 1,041,958                     $ 970,001                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
NOW/IOLA $ 27,539     $ 122       0.44 %   $ 28,182     $ 102       0.36 %
Money market   124,729       2,548       2.04 %     60,113       702       1.17 %
Savings   119,521       153       0.13 %     125,395       167       0.13 %
Certificates of deposit   403,010       7,677       1.90 %     439,737       7,617       1.73 %
Total deposits   674,799       10,500       1.56 %     653,427       8,588       1.31 %
Advance payments by borrowers   8,608       4       0.05 %     7,762       4       0.05 %
Borrowings   77,621       1,854       2.39 %     34,886       899       2.58 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   761,028       12,358       1.62 %     696,075       9,491       1.36 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   110,745                     100,628                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   3,900                     5,859                
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   114,645                     106,487                
Total liabilities   875,673       12,358               802,562       9,491          
Total equity   166,285                       167,439                  
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,041,958               1.62 %   $ 970,001               1.36 %
Net interest income         $ 38,133                     $ 36,666          
Net interest rate spread (3)                   3.40 %                     3.57 %
Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 245,426                     $ 240,316                  
Net interest margin (5)                   3.79 %                     3.92 %
Average interest-earning assets to                                              
interest-bearing liabilities                   132.25 %                     134.52 %

(1) Loans include loans and loans held for sale.
(2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company is presenting this non-GAAP financial measures as part of this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release should not be considered as alternative measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP net income and EPS referred to in this earnings release reflect adjustments related to non-recurring charges associated with the termination of the Company’s Defined Benefit Plan. Management believes that presentation of this adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and EPS information is useful to investors as it will improve comparability of core operations year over year and in future periods. A reconciliation of the GAAP information to non-GAAP net income and EPS is presented below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Net Income Before Loss on Termination of Defined Benefit Plan (Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended     Earnings Per     Year Ended     Earnings Per  
    December 31,
2019		     Common Share
(1)		     December 31,
2019		     Common Share
(2)		  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Net loss - GAAP   $ (7,452 )   $ (0.43 )   $ (5,125 )   $ (0.29 )
Loss on termination of pension plan     9,930               9,930          
Income tax benefit     (2,086 )             (2,086 )        
Net income before loss on termination of pension plan - non-GAAP   $ 392     $ 0.02     $ 2,719     $ 0.16  

(1) Basic earnings per share were computed (for the GAAP and non-GAAP basis) based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the three months ending December 31, 2019 (17,145,970 shares). The assumed exercise of outstanding stock options and vesting of restricted stock units were included in computing the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and do not result in material dilution.
(2) Basic earnings per share were computed (for the GAAP and non-GAAP basis) based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year ended December 31, 2019 (17,432,318 shares). The assumed exercise of outstanding stock options and vesting of restricted stock units were included in computing the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and do not result in material dilution.

Contact:
Frank Perez
frank.perez@poncebank.net
718-931-9000

 

