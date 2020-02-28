Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Hosts York Region Economic Summit on Market Year in Review & 2020 Outlook Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s Peel Region Economic Summit on TRREB’s Market Year in Review & Outlook Report, taking place on March 2, 2020 at Mississauga Convention Centre.

In addition to insights on market data and fresh consumer research, the 2020 edition, entitled "The Time is Now," will focus on planning for growth in the GTA, because in order to solve tomorrow's problems, we need to plan and implement solutions now.

What: YORK REGION ECONOMIC SUMMIT: Market Year in Review & Outlook Report Location: Mississauga Convention Centre, 75 Derry Road West (map) RSVP: Limited seating available: Please send RSVP to maryg@trebnet.net





TIME EVENT 9:00 a.m. Opening Remarks

Welcome remarks from 2019/2020 TRREB President Michael Collins 9:15 a.m. Welcome Remarks Mona Mavi, President, Brampton Real Estate Board

9:20 a.m. Market Year in Review and Outlook for 2020

Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst and Director of Service Channels, TRREB





Sean Simpson, Vice President, Ipsos





Patricia Arsenault, Executive Vice. President, Research Consulting Services, Data Solutions Altus Group 10:15 a.m. Transportation Trends and Pressures in the GTHA Paul Smetanin, President and CEO, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis 10:30 a.m. Transit-Supportive Development Along Bus Corridors Carolyn Kim, Ontario Regional Director, Pembina Institute 10:45 a.m. An Economic Outlook for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and What it Means for Housing Affordability Diana Petramala, Senior Researcher, Ryerson University’s Centre for Urban Research & Land Development 12:00 p.m. Closing Remarks 2019/2020 TRREB President Michael Collins





Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.net 416-443-8158

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

