Israeli ambassador discusses cooperation with Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 28 - Angola and Israel cooperation in the fields of agriculture, economy and energy was discussed this Friday, in Luanda, at a meeting between the Israeli ambassador, Oren Rozenblet, with members of the Committee on Foreign Relations, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities abroad of the National Assembly (AN). ,

At the end of the meeting, the chairperson of the 3rd National Assembly Commission, Josefina Pitra Diakité, told the press that the meeting served to address the bilateral cooperation relations between the two states and the strengthening of the partnership in the economic field.

Josefina Pitra Diakité said that the experience of Israel, a power in the agriculture and energy sectors, is of interest to Angola.

She stressed that the information received from the Israeli diplomat will be channeled to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Energy and Water.

Josefina Pitra Diakité also explained that at the meeting, the Peace Plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine was the theme.

The Peace Plan is an initiative of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

In his turn, the Israeli ambassador, Oren Rozenblet, said that the meeting served, among other issues, to present to Angolan MPs the Peace Plan, which is being supported by almost all countries in the world.

"It is important that Angola, due to its past and experience, also supports this plan that could be in history in the Israel-Palestinian conflict", stressed the diplomat.

The ambassador considered Angola's support for the Peace Plan to be important, due to the regional influence it exercises and the fact that it managed to get out of an armed conflict that lasted for many years.

