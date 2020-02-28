Delivering Impact for Thousands, New Orleans to Celebrate Seventh Annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, corporate sponsors, dignitaries and leaders joining efforts to support deserving college students and HBCUs

/EIN News/ -- NEW ORLEANS, L.A., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host its seventh annual New Orleans UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at the Hyatt Regency. The event delivers impact for thousands of students from Louisiana including UNCF-member institutions Xavier and Dillard universities by helping them get to and through college successfully. Hosted by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, nearly 1,000 guests are expected to attend, including dignitaries, corporations and historically black colleges and universities’ (HBCUs) alumni.

"As the country’s largest and most effective minority education organization, UNCF has been lighting the way to better futures for over 75 years,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Here in New Orleans, we are the proud home of two distinguished member institutions, Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana. The work UNCF does is an investment in our next generation of leaders and change-makers, and they make a real impact on our community, on our families, and on our city.”

During the past 76 years, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), advocates for minority higher education and provides more than 10,000 scholarships annually.

“UNCF has strived to change the HBCU narrative across the nation,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Events such as the New Orleans UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball raise awareness of our mission and equip more students of color with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.”

Co-chaired by Michael O. Smith, general manager Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Warner L. Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health, and Gayle Benson, owner, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, the signature fundraising black-tie event will be emceed by comedian and actor Jonathan Slocumb. The event will feature both silent and live auctions and elegant dining with dinner music by the Dillard University’s “Blue Café.”



Guests will have a chance to win a brand new 2020 Nissan Altima 2.5S donated by the Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation. Entertainment will be headlined by R&B legendary group, Bell Biv DeVoe.



For being beacons of hope and supporters of UNCF’s mission, the UNCF Masked Award honorees for the evening are Michael O. Smith, general manager, Hyatt Regency New Orleans, and Trivia Frazier-Wiltz, president and CEO, Obatala Sciences, Inc. Event sponsors include presenting sponsor, Ochsner Health; and marquis sponsors, Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Entergy New Orleans, WDSU-TV, Karen and Henry Coaxum, Donna and Paul Flower, Sherry and Alan Leventhal, members of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans Development Team, Mardi Gras Productions and the New Orleans Saints, among others.



To purchase tickets or donate today, please visit UNCF.org/NOLAMaskedBall. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFNewOrleans #UNCF.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org LaJuana Chenier UNCF New Orleans 504-581-3794 lajuana.chenier@uncf.org



