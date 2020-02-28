Government approves Legal regime of securities

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 28 - The Council of Ministers approved last Thursday the Legal Regime of Securities and Registration of Securities law, an instrument that provide the rules applicable to the use of movable property. ,

The diploma, that now goes to the parliament for debate and approval, creates the legal regime for movable assets, as a guarantee of compliance with obligations, while adapting them to international requirements and standards.

A press announcement released at the end of the Council of Ministers session, led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, refers that, with the approval of this diploma, the Angolan Government aims to improve the country's business environment through promoting and encouraging the credit.

With this measure, it is awaited an increase of the competitiveness of the financial services, through loan by the non baking financial institution.

At the meeting, was also approved the national strategy for the human rights, a guiding document that aims to include the Government's performance, having as reference the Governance Plan 2017-2022 and the National Development Plan 2018-2022.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.