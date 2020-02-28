ACT Foundation CPR in Schools’ Champion Honored with 40 Under 40 Award

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ACT Foundation is proud to announce that CPR in schools’ champion, ACT’s Director of Operations, Jennifer Edwards is the recipient the Citizen CPR Foundation’s inaugural 40 Under 40 Award. This Award recognizes outstanding individuals who are burgeoning leaders committed to strengthening survival from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) through training, response and advocacy.



Announcing this prestigious achievement during Heart Month underscores why Mrs. Edwards is a recipient.

“Jennifer’s outstanding commitment and passion for saving lives from sudden cardiac arrest, coupled with her incredible professionalism, expertise, skills and talent has seen her play a major role in the establishment of the ACT High School CPR and Defibrillator Program in over 1,800 high schools across Canada resulting in more than 4.6 million youth empowered to save lives,” says Sandra Clarke, Executive Director, ACT Foundation. “The future of sudden cardiac arrest survival lies in the hands of today’s emerging leaders like Jennifer.”

Ms. Edward’s commitment to citizen CPR training has also motivated her to become a certified CPR and AED Instructor and travel to many Canadian rural, remote and First Nation communities to deliver the CPR and AED training herself to youth to ensure they have the same opportunities for this lifesaving training as their urban peers.

“It is both humbling and an honour to receive this award,” says Jennifer Edwards, Director of Operations, ACT Foundation. “The ACT Program teaches youth lifesaving skills and instills in them the confidence and leadership to act in emergencies. I am continually inspired by the many lives being saved by youth across the country and I am so proud to be a part of making this happen.”

To read some of the stories of lives saved thanks to the ACT High School CPR Program, please visit: http://actfoundation.ca/act-rescues/rescue-stories/

ACT Foundation

The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is an award-winning national charitable organization that is establishing free CPR and AED training program in Canadian high schools. The program is built on ACT’s community-based model of partnerships and support, where ACT finds the funds to donate mannequins and AED training units that schools need to set up the program. ACT trains high school teachers to teach CPR and how to use a defibrillator to their students, reaching all youth prior to graduation. ACT’s health partners who are committed to bringing the program to communities across Canada are AstraZeneca Canada, and Amgen Canada.

www.actfoundation.ca or on Twitter @actfoundation #ACT2Save

For further information and interview opportunities, please contact:

Amanda Borris

Communications Coordinator, ACT Foundation

aborris@actfoundation.ca

Tel: 613-729-3455 Toll: 800-465-9111

www.actfoundation.ca / Twitter.com/ACTfoundation

Facebook/theACTfoundation / Instagram.com/theACTfoundation / YouTube.com/theACTfoundation

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/287dfe66-d1ba-4138-b620-b434c6525835

40U40 Award-J.Edwards ACT Foundation CPR in Schools' Champion, Jennifer Edwards is honoured with the prestigious 40 under 40 Award.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.