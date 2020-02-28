Artisan Partners Launches Select Equity Fund

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners announced today that it launched the Artisan Select Equity Fund (Investor Class: ARTNX, Advisor Class: APDNX, Institutional Class: APHNX). The Fund is managed by the Artisan Partners Global Value Team, with Daniel J. O’Keefe as lead portfolio manager and Justin V. Bandy and Michael J. McKinnon as co-portfolio managers. Mr. O’Keefe joined Artisan Partners in 2002 and has 27 years of investment experience, including serving as portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Value Fund since its inception in 2007. Mr. O’Keefe also served as co-portfolio manager for the Artisan International Value Fund from 2006 through 2018. The new fund will leverage the same investment philosophy and process as the Global Value Fund to create a focused portfolio of US companies across a broad capitalization range.



Regarding the Fund’s launch, Mr. O’Keefe said, “The Select Equity Strategy is a natural extension of our team’s philosophy and process. We have a history of adding value through our US stock selection. With the necessary research resources already in place, we are excited to offer this focused, differentiated product and amplify our team’s ability to serve clients and shareholders.”

Artisan Partners CEO Eric Colson added, “We have seen growing demand in the marketplace for US equity-focused investment strategies, and we believe our Global Value team is well-positioned to meet that need. The Global Value team has a track record of delivering solid performance results, and we anticipate the team will continue to add value through the Select Equity Fund.”

About the Global Value Team

The Artisan Partners Global Value Team seeks to invest in high-quality, undervalued businesses that offer the potential for superior risk/reward outcomes. Research is the foundation of everything the team does, and it adheres to disciplined sell criteria. By studying different business models across multiple industries, the team is oriented toward finding attractive absolute return investments that meet its demanding investment criteria for the two portfolios the team manages—Artisan Global Value Fund and Artisan Select Equity Fund. The lead portfolio manager is supported by two co-portfolio managers and two analysts.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners, adviser to the Artisan Partners Funds, is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

