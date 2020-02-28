Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI, CCI-PA)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Crown Castle International Corp.) (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCI, CCI-PA) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Crown Castle between February 26, 2018 and February 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Crown Castle investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Crown Castle’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle’s financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle’s net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Crown Castle during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.