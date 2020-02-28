Teleran and Information Governance Strategies Partner to Accelerate Data Protection and Regulatory Compliance

Partnership Integrates AI, Security Software and Expert Services to Automate, Accelerate and Simplify How Companies Address Data Privacy Regulations

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleran, a leader in data protection and compliance software solutions, today announced a partnership with Information Governance Strategies, a data governance and compliance services firm. The partnership enables enterprises to quickly assess and address pressing data privacy and protection requirements with a combination of expert services, automation and protection software designed to minimize complexity, cost and risks.

The information estates of today’s enterprises are huge, complex and increasingly distributed. As a result, the risks of data breaches and compliance violations remain unacceptably high. Companies are seeking to significantly reduce the cycle time, cost, and effort to protect their sensitive data and ensure compliance with data privacy regulations such as GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, CCPA and many others.

“This partnership enables us to quickly assess our customers’ security and compliance risks to help them implement the optimal set of controls and procedures without long cycle times usually associated with complex data protection and compliance projects,” states Charles Hill, Principal, Information Governance Strategies. “Our global governance, protection and compliance expertise, coupled with Teleran’s expert system automation and controls brings immediate benefits to our customers at a time when they need it most.”

Working together, Teleran and Information Governance Strategies apply risk and compliance services, guide organizations through complex risk assessment processes and automatically deploy and configure data protection software solutions on premise and in the cloud. The result: minimized risks, simplified process, and accelerated time to protection and compliance.

“We are excited to be partnering with Information Governance Strategies,” states Nathan Roseman, CEO Teleran. “They bring a unique depth of experience having worked with companies around the world to protect their sensitive data and remain in compliance with the growing demands of data privacy regulations.”

About Information Governance Strategies

Information Governance Strategies, based in Stamford, CT, offers comprehensive services in information governance and management, data privacy regulation compliance, data policy creation and implementation, and business transformation.

About Teleran

Teleran delivers data protection and optimization software solutions for data-intensive application environments in companies and government agencies. Teleran’s software products have enabled these organizations to improve the business value of data and analytics while minimizing the risks and costs of data breaches and compliance violations.

