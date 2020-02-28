Arrive Logistics Joins DAT Pilot Program for New Truckload Rate-Prediction Tools

Arrive will have early access to DAT Market Conditions Index and predictive rate technology for load brokers and 3PLs

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Solutions today announced that Arrive Logistics, one of the fastest-growing next-generation freight brokers in the country, has joined a pilot program to evaluate DAT’s latest truckload rate forecasting tools: DAT Market Conditions Index (MCI), a powerful indicator of truckload freight supply and demand, and new rate-prediction technology that leverages DAT RateView, the industry’s most accurate and complete source of spot and contract rate information.



“Our growth is predicated on providing our team with technology and data that drive efficiency and customer service,” said David Spencer, Arrive Logistics Director of Business Intelligence. “We are always looking to the future to understand what our partners need and are excited to be among the first to begin incorporating this data into our capacity planning and pricing models. Working with DAT helps us fulfill our commitment to providing world-class services to our partners.”

The pilot program will run through the end of March. DAT’s Market Conditions Index and predictive rate and analytics tools will be made available to third-party logistics providers, freight brokers, truck fleets, financial analysts, and other industry stakeholders in April.

DAT Market Conditions Index is a comprehensive and dynamic indicator of future changes in rates for van, refrigerated, and flatbed freight. This measure of supply and demand incorporates actual inbound and outbound freight transactions, load-board post and search behavior, and short-term and long-term trends to generate a holistic view of past, present, and future market conditions.

DAT’s predictive rate and analytics tools provide freight brokers, shippers, and carriers with reliable truckload price intelligence. Generating predictions from one day to one year in the future, DAT’s data and algorithms account for short-term market effects, seasonal impacts, and long-term price trends, providing brokers with unmatched market perspective.

“MCI and DAT’s new rate forecasting tools are a powerful combination for rapidly growing tech-enabled brokerages like Arrive. In this market, decisions must be made quickly, and having the best information can give brokers the edge they need to win more business and cover more freight,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT Solutions CEO and President. “We have a long track record of success with Arrive, and they will be an important voice in our early access programs as we move toward commercial launches in April.”

About DAT Solutions

DAT Solutions operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the index prices for freight futures contracts. Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices.

About Arrive Logistics

Co-founded in 2014 by Matt Pyatt and Eric Dunigan, Arrive Logistics is a technology-powered transportation service provider that delivers superior brokerage experiences to carriers and shippers. Since its inception, Arrive Logistics has doubled in size and revenue every year. In 2018, the company celebrated another successful year with revenue reaching $370 million and they are projected to reach over $600 million in 2019. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Chicago and Chattanooga, Tenn., Arrive Logistics has redefined what it means to be a modern broker through dedication to both shippers and carriers, giving partners more by putting proprietary technology, unprecedented operations, and customer service at the forefront of their business. Find out more about working with Arrive Logistics here. In addition, their impressive growth and vibrant culture have lent themselves to numerous accolades, including two consecutive years as an Inc Magazine best workplace.

