Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Director Candidates for the 2020 Annual General Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Lima, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, February 27th, 2020– Credicorp Ltd. is pleased to announce the director candidates for its 2020 Annual General Shareholders Meeting scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. (Peru time), at the main offices of Banco de Credito del Peru, located at Calle Centenario 156, Urb. Las Laderas de Melgarejo, La Molina, Lima, Peru.

Consistent with our focus on maintaining governance structures which help drive long-term stakeholder value and demonstrating leadership on corporate governance, Credicorp’s Board of Directors proposes three new independent director candidates for election. Collectively the three new candidates would add to Credicorp’s board deep professional expertise in retail and digital banking, insurance, management consulting, retail marketing, private equity and law. The Board, in unanimous agreement with the recommendations of its Nominations Committee, believes these candidates demonstrate the knowledge, integrity, and professional and personal qualifications to help drive long-term stakeholder value at Credicorp. Below are brief descriptions of the new director candidates:

Alexandre Gouvea

Mr. Gouvea recently retired as director at McKinsey&Co. He has 30 years of international experience at the firm and specializes in providing advice to financial services clients. Mr. Gouvea is an expert in retail banking and insurance (including technological transition and digital transformation). He has provided financial services in Latin America and built the Práctica de Organizaciones y la Unidad de Recuperación y Transformación. Mr. Gouvea is currently on the Board of Loji’s Renner (the largest retailer in Brazil) and of Habitat for Humanity International. Mr. Gouvea has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and has an MBA from Anderson School of Management, UCLA.

Maite Aranzábal Harreguy

Mrs. Aranzábal is a Spanish executive with an international career and relevant experience on Boards of listed companies, family companies and NGOs. At the beginning of her career, she was involved in banking and subsequently provided financial services to clients at McKinsey & Company. At Grupo Cortefiel (family owned retailer), she had a successful career leading the strategy, international growth, franchise and marketing. At Private Equity, she led the turnaround of a retail business (KA International, Eur 40 million in sales) and supported Advent International in the analysis of potential acquisitions in fashion and retail. She currently leads her own consulting company, which specializes in retail and real estate businesses, Alir Consulting and Trade, and participates as a member of the Board of Adolfo Dominquez (listed company). Mrs. Aranzábal is a graduate in Business Administration by ICADE, Spain, and holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Antonio Abruña Puyol

Mr. Abruña is an attorney-at-law with deep experience as a legal scholar and manager of academic institutions. Since 2018, Mr Abruña is Rector of Universidad de Piura, Peru, where he has had a long and successful career. He participated in the process to reorganize General Studies and in the launch of the Law School, where he has been dean and a professor. Recently, Mr. Abruña was part of the Special Commission appointed by the Peruvian government to designate the 7 members of the National Justice Council. He was the representative in Peru of the Instituto per la Cooperazione Universitaria (ICU). Mr. Abruña has a law degree from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Doctor in Law from the Universidad de Navarra, Spain.

In addition to the three new independent director candidates, Credicorp’s Board of Directors proposes for re-election the following five existing directors: Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis, Raimundo Morales Dasso, Patricia Lizárraga Guthertz, Fernando Fort Marie, and Dionisio Romero Paoletti. For detailed information related to the professional backgrounds and qualifications of each of the existing directors, please refer to our latest 20-F filing.

At the 2020 Annual General Shareholders Meeting, Juan Carlos Verme Giannoni, Benedicto Cigüeñas Guevara, and Martín Pérez Monteverde will retire from the Board. Credicorp is deeply grateful for their professional and personal contributions of time and energy to Credicorp.

For additional information related to the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, please see our latest regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Peruvian Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores (SMV). Shareholders of record as of February 18, 2020 will receive a copy of Credicorp’s proxy containing important information for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.