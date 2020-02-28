Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s declaration of dividends

/EIN News/ -- Lima, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, February 27th, 2020 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors, in its session held on February 27th, 2020, approved the distribution of dividend according to the Bye-Laws of the Company, and considering a total net income of S/ 4,265,303,602.96, attained in the financial year 2019.



The Board agreed unanimously to pay its shareholders a cash dividend of S/ 2,831,469,510.00, for a total of 94,382,317 outstanding shares, which is equivalent to S/ 30.0000 per share. The cash dividend shall be paid out on May 8th, 2020, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on April 13th, 2020.

The dividend will be paid in US Dollars using the weighted exchange rate registered by the Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Pension Funds (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFPs) for the transactions at the close of business on May 6th, 2020. The US Dollar dividend amount will be rounded up to four decimals.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

Investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.